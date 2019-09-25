September 24, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir on Tuesday held a meeting with members of the country’s National Security Council in the capital, Juba.
- President Salva Kiir meets members of the National Security Council in Juba, September 24, 2019 (PPU)
Speaking to reporters soon after the meeting held at State House, the Interior Michael Chiengjiek said they discussed the security situation in the country, particularly in Juba.
The meeting, he said, focused on recent increase in crimes in Juba.
Chiengjiek said the country’s security units have managed to arrest most of the criminals involved in crimes during the past few weeks.
According to the minister, the Security Council members agreed to implement the president’s directives to security units and relevant institutions to develop necessary measures to prevent crime.
In 2017, the South Sudanese leader accused members of the army and police of being responsible for surging night crime rates in Juba and various areas in the country.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)
Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)
President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)
MORE