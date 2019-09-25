Civil society body condemns rape of woman in Wau town

September 24, 2019 (JUBA) – A South Sudan civil society entity has condemned in the “strongest” terms an incident in which a woman was killed after allegedly being raped in Wau town on Monday.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

Local officials said the body of Elizabeth Mario Masama was found at Hai Nimratalata close to Green House hotel on Monday morning.

In a statement, Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO) said the perpetrators of the act should be held accountable.

“This is disturbing act which is unaccepted,” reads the statement.

At least five suspects have reportedly been arrested over the matter.

Reacting to the report, CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani, said the case should be properly investigated and those involved held accountable.

“A proper way for handling this case should embrace by the Wau state authorities as a way of setting strong presidency for zero tolerance of rape. CEPO Centre for Women Rights and Empowerment based in Wau will follow up this case with the relevant authorities and actors,” observed Yakani.

He expressed concerns that despite the rise in rape cases across the country, perpetrators of the criminal acts do not often face the law.

“Accountability and justice over cases of rape should be taken serious by the authorities and the judiciary leadership across the country,” Yakani stressed.

Meanwhile, CEPO has called for time provision of justice and accountability in the case of the woman who was allegedly raped before being killed in Wau town.

(ST)