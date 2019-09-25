 
 
 
South Sudan government dismisses The Sentry’s report

September 24, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan government has dismissed recent report from The Sentry, which claimed President Salva Kiir and his family own stakes in banks, foreign exchange bureaus, airlines, oil companies, logistics firms, private security companies among others.

JPEG - 85.8 kb
South Sudanese government spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth (Photo ST)

The 64-page report titled “The Taking of South Sudan” was prepared by the Sentry, a non-profit investigative team founded by American actor George Clooney to monitor conflicts in Africa.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, South Sudan’s Information minister, Michael Makuei as a “concoction” to target the president’s family.

“It is targeting the family of the president and we shall not accept it. We are focusing on current developments in the country,” he said.

A Chinese-led multinational oil company, the report says, provided direct support to a deadly militia operating in the war-torn nation.

“A multinational oil consortium in South Sudan controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation Dar Petroleum Operating Company — a multinational oil consortium led by China National Petroleum Corporation and Malaysia’s state-owned oil company, Petronas - provided material support to a pro-government militia that went on to commit atrocities, including burning of entire villages, targeting civilians and an attack on a U.N. protection-of-civilians site,” notes The Sentry’s report.

“As international businessmen and corrupt leaders within the country extracted billions in private profits, the people of South Sudan starved, were killed, and were driven from their homelands,” it adds.

Makuei, however, doubted the authenticity of the report, saying the authors were allegedly paid to tarnish the image of the president.

“All companies mentioned ended up in the family of president, the first lady, daughter and son. This is coordinated thing,” said Makuei.

“These people are usually paid to do what they want,” he further stressed.

Meanwhile, The Sentry said the US, European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada should investigate and if appropriate sanction individuals, entities and networks mentioned in the report.

(ST)

  • 25 September 11:07, by injuba

    Isn’t Kiir’s poodle sanctioned himself? Birds of a feather......

    repondre message

    • 25 September 11:26, by Games

      In my opinion, without disputes, this report is 100% correct. Salva Kiir is "useful" idiots where everyone is using him. Sorry South Sudanese from that incurable disease so call Salva Kiir Mayardit. Nothing is permanent, he will go by all means as necessary

      repondre message

    • 25 September 11:46, by Midit Mitot

      When you are blaming fool, the fool can blaming you too, (Makuei) South Sudan government have never been accepted their weakness since then.

      repondre message

  • 25 September 11:26, by Kush Natives

    George Clooney,
    Why such reports always pop up in middle of peace? There’s a big question mark on how this individual called himself George or sentry by the way. South Sudan should focus more on such individuals, they’re exactly an enemies of peace and stability of the country. This is not the first time or second time I can say. Why not let the peace first? Otherwise, such people will never__

    repondre message

    • 25 September 11:32, by Kush Natives

      - give peace a chance. Therefore, South Sudanese leaders need to think twice, if not triple about their own people. This is totally a wrong cook up and unacceptable accusations. This report must stop meddling on South Sudan’s affairs or something must be done.

      repondre message

  • 25 September 11:28, by The Rhino

    The Santry report is absolutely true.Its reports are based on investigative findings collected by panel of experts in different fields.South Sudan has been totally ruined by this disgusting Dinka ’president’ who’ve sold out the country and betrayed its people beyond every imagination.All details mentioned in the Santry report are pure facts.This rotten tribal Dinka gov’t must go,..regime change...

    repondre message

    • 25 September 11:35, by The Rhino

      ..now!Shit,these fucking bastards are now struggling(through bloodsucker Michael M.Lueth) to refute the findings.Its shocking to witness all these brutal events taking place in this country.Goddamn,while ordinary citizens starve to death, these tribal vampires and their families get richer and fatter, disgusting!

      repondre message

      • 25 September 11:46, by The Rhino

        Kush Natives,

        Kiir himself is the real enemy to peace and all other South Sudanese apart from his immediate family and his tribal cronies,he works against peace and unity of the nation.Your tribal drunkard is one foolish dirty criminal.Behind him are those thirsty bloodsuckers called Jieng Council of Elders JCE.

        repondre message

    • 25 September 11:40, by Kush Natives

      The Rhino,
      Watch out of your stupid words! Stop being too desperate about Dinka! Why always screaming for help, Dinka is not far from you, why not invade them? Stop wishing other foreigners to fulfill your weak intention! This reports will not open you no vacancy monkey. Control your weak intention, we’ve been telling you to come back home yet you still dragging on nonsense.

      repondre message

      • 25 September 11:56, by The Rhino

        Kush Natives,

        We Mundari/KARO people always teach you dear lessons.Indeed we are your neighbors and we know how to squash the shit out of you.If you misbehave you pay your price.No games!

        repondre message

        • 25 September 12:31, by Anthony

          The slave

          Ah so this chimp is a mundari? LOL

          The Dinka drove out and defeated the karo people from their previous lands in what is now bor and yirol in the past. That small tribe cant do shit.

          Go blow a cows assn ugly ass mundari nigger.
          https://youtu.be/_AcZ05eYKDM

          repondre message

          • 25 September 12:46, by jubaone

            Antonia jienguyu bastard
            Now you’re telling us, jienges are expansionists terrorizing and taking over other people’s lands. Jurön, foreigners and vagabonds. The jienges are not a true tribe, but a collection of subjugated peoples most of who are wayward criminals, marauders, brigands and lawless bandits. This has not changed for the last 3000 yrs.

            repondre message

      • 25 September 12:50, by Anthony

        kush natives

        Mandari invading the dinka? That most likely would never happen and if it did they’d get killed and defeated lile their ancestors who lost land to the Dinka bor.

        repondre message

  • 25 September 12:46, by Anthony

    I found a photo of *The slave*(aka rhino/retard)

    My god it looks inbred. is it even human?

    These ugly niggers would definitely be nominated one of the ugliest peoples in the world.

    I can’t stop laughing. This dumb chimp🐵 made my night.

    repondre message

  • 25 September 12:48, by Anthony

    *The slave* uhhg you’re one ugly ass nigga. lookin at you makes me wonna vomit
    https://www.instagram.com/p/uIGmdmzhHi/?igshid=18ph50jkftkla

    repondre message

