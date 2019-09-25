South Sudan government dismisses The Sentry’s report

September 24, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan government has dismissed recent report from The Sentry, which claimed President Salva Kiir and his family own stakes in banks, foreign exchange bureaus, airlines, oil companies, logistics firms, private security companies among others.

South Sudanese government spokesperson Michael Makuei Lueth (Photo ST)

The 64-page report titled “The Taking of South Sudan” was prepared by the Sentry, a non-profit investigative team founded by American actor George Clooney to monitor conflicts in Africa.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, South Sudan’s Information minister, Michael Makuei as a “concoction” to target the president’s family.

“It is targeting the family of the president and we shall not accept it. We are focusing on current developments in the country,” he said.

A Chinese-led multinational oil company, the report says, provided direct support to a deadly militia operating in the war-torn nation.

“A multinational oil consortium in South Sudan controlled by China National Petroleum Corporation Dar Petroleum Operating Company — a multinational oil consortium led by China National Petroleum Corporation and Malaysia’s state-owned oil company, Petronas - provided material support to a pro-government militia that went on to commit atrocities, including burning of entire villages, targeting civilians and an attack on a U.N. protection-of-civilians site,” notes The Sentry’s report.

“As international businessmen and corrupt leaders within the country extracted billions in private profits, the people of South Sudan starved, were killed, and were driven from their homelands,” it adds.

Makuei, however, doubted the authenticity of the report, saying the authors were allegedly paid to tarnish the image of the president.

“All companies mentioned ended up in the family of president, the first lady, daughter and son. This is coordinated thing,” said Makuei.

“These people are usually paid to do what they want,” he further stressed.

Meanwhile, The Sentry said the US, European Union, Britain, Australia and Canada should investigate and if appropriate sanction individuals, entities and networks mentioned in the report.

(ST)