SPLM/A-IO downplays defection of top division commander

September 25, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM/SPLA (IO) has downplayed the recent defection of one its top generals to the government led by President Salva Kiir.

JPEG - 57.2 kb
SPLM-Io leader Riek Machar speaks at the peace celebration day in Juba on 31 October 2018 (AP Photo).

Major Gen. James Ochan Puot, one of the SPLM/A-IO’s top commanders, announced on Sunday that he had defected from the armed opposition group led by Riek Machar and joined Kiir.

Maj. Gen. Puot was deputy commander of the SPLA-IO’s division 5.

The former commander said he defected from the armed opposition group after “deliberate attacks, killings and displacement of Cie-waw community in Adar State where thousands of civilians were displaced from their homes by SPLA-IO forces since July 31, 2019.”

But the SPLM/A-IO, in a statement, said the decision by the ex-deputy commander to quit at a time of implementing the revitalized peace agreement is a “counter insurgency tactic of the security”.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO), therefore, reserves the right to natural self-defense since Gen. James Ochan Puot has declared to be part of the government. The People’s Movement will thereby consider any attack by his forces as an attack by the SSPDF,” reads the statement.

Meanwhile, the SPLM/A-IO reiterated its full commitment to the implementation of revitalized peace deal in letter and spirit, saying it is the only to attain lasting peace in South Sudan.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)

  • 26 September 09:51, by jubaone

    This is nothing new. Nuer cmdrs are notorious for decamping and have no allegiance to anything else except their individual egos and greed. Such is the reason why jienges easily use them. Jienges too, kill themselves but none has ever defected to a Nuer-led group. NAS must be extremely cautious about such "Nuer swingers". They are unpredictable.

    repondre message

    • 26 September 10:30, by South South

      jubaone,

      Dinkas have nothing to do with you to be a coward man like your uncles. This shit called NAS is standing on thin ice, soon it will go down deep when thin ice broke.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 12:54, by The Rhino

        South South,

        NAS is standing very firm and resolute on solid rock!The best opposite force and movement against marauding savages ever.You fucking jienges are well checked, controlled and stagnantly confined only in Juba,which is very good.If you move, you die, full stop!

        repondre message

        • 26 September 13:04, by South South

          The Rhino,

          Mundari man, your uncles are with us right now in Juba. They don’t support shit called NAS. I was told you are a big coward. You ran to Egypt to hide during our liberation time, then you moved to US, Texas State where you are hiding now. The country is under controlled, coward like you can talk big in US only. Ima in my country.

          repondre message

          • 26 September 13:45, by The Rhino

            South South,

            Look ya Abyei beggar.You said Egypt then Texas of USA?Good God,well if Konyokonyo in Juba is your Texas then good luck with your dumb assumptions.You are utterly desperate,its so easy to confuse you savages.I told you last time,come down to Konyokonyo market for some tea mix(cocktail from the countryside),so that you are gone for ever.Folks all over the world are fed up with yr shit!

            repondre message

            • 26 September 14:38, by South South

              The Rhino,

              Mundari man, Bari are you enemy, Yes, Egypt then Texas for you, coward. I walk everyday in Konyokonyo market. I am here to rule, monkeys don’t rule, the follow ( I am laughing)

              repondre message

    • 26 September 10:59, by Midit Mitot

      Jubaone,

      Don,t talk bullshit about Nuer because of this mere propaganda from parasitic gangs in Juba, Nuer are still Nuer and will be Nuer forever, Nuer are the founder of Anyanya i and Anyanya ii then SPLA/SPLM, try to read South Sudan history very well.

      repondre message

      • 26 September 11:31, by Kush Natives

        Midit Mitot,
        You better find a way to call or represent yourself, whether to remain defending Nuer as Juba1 and Eastern plus The rhino doing doing defending Karo or you remain as a follower. Those old idiots claimed to be NAS supporters while they both shrinking in the sea. NAS is nothing or nowhere to be seen as we’re speaking. They only have two options, either move their headquarter abroad!

        repondre message

        • 26 September 12:59, by The Rhino

          Kush Natives,

          NAS is here to stay whether you like it or not.The warriors are controlling all three major roads to and from Juba.NAS is getting sophisticated and well equipped as we move forward.The professional forces will keep on giving you nightmares and sleepless nights as long as you savages get near their strongholds or try to attack them.They’ll respond with full force,full stop!

          repondre message

        • 26 September 14:00, by Midit Mitot

          Kush Native,

          It,s better for me to be exiled person rather than being follower to your corrupt and semi-government.

          repondre message

      • 26 September 13:09, by The Rhino

        Midit mitot,

        You nyagat idiot,I’m sure you are confusing Anyanya I,Anyanya II or generally South Sudan’s history with some Ngundeng superstition narrations.Now kindly tell us the names of those Nuer founders who founded the above movements so that maybe we will embark on rewriting our country’s history.Shit,what a delusional food chaser.Shut up!

        repondre message

        • 26 September 13:27, by Midit Mitot

          Rhino,

          Hahaaha you could be either Uganda or Illuminati idiots if you don,t know that Nuer were the founder of this nation,

          There you go!

          Anyanya i,
          1. Both Dui
          2. Charcuor Tuony

          Anyanya 11

          1. Benson Kuany Latjor
          2. Samuel Gai Tut
          3. Gordon Koang Chuol the list is long, crook, tell me your Nyam-nyam hero in those days!

          repondre message

          • 26 September 14:02, by The Rhino

            Midit Mitot,

            I knew you are wrong!Shit,those are not called founders damn it.They are only fighters who joined the movement.Look here nyagat food lover,you can call John Garang de Mabior a founder.You can call Aggrey Jaden a founder.Founders are those who explicitly initiate ideas and establishes any institution or movement in our case.They lay down cornerstones for every endeavor!Clear?Good!

            repondre message

          • 26 September 14:11, by Anthony

            Midit mitot(nuer villager)

            That bullshit that you wrote must be what happens when you spend years showering your head in cow piss. You should get your head out of a cows🐄 ass. It’s keeping your IQ low as hell.

            Just stick to being a low wage janitor cleaning dirty toilets in Washington DC and keep away from history discussions.

            repondre message

            • 26 September 14:32, by Midit Mitot

              Athony,

              Low IQ haahahahah, baseless word @yaahhh othiek, professionally you should be under my feet ok, we should be very proud of being the founder of this nation, we fought for independent since 1991.

              repondre message

    • 26 September 14:09, by Malakal county Simon

      Juba one,

      Those who joined SPLM_IO thrown their loyalty to individuals and not the IO vision will continue to defects but those who are loyal to the moment, will always remain.. Please don’t open another deadly front because of few Nuers individuals bad behaviour, we a good number of Nuers who then the bad ones and this should not be compromise!!

      Thanks

      repondre message

      • 26 September 14:51, by Malakal county Simon

        Correction above,

        Those who joined SPLM_IO thrown their loyalty to individuals and not the IO vision, will continue to defects but those who have been loyal to the moment will remain. Please don’t open another deadly front because of the few Nuers individuals bad behaviour, we have a good number Nuers then the bad ones and this should not be compromise....

        Thanks

        repondre message

Comment on this article



