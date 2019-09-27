 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 27 September 2019

Maiwut state speaker welcomes defection of top rebel commander

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

September 26, 2019 (JUBA) - The speaker of South Sudan’s Maiwut state assembly has welcomed a top rebel commander’s decision to defect from the armed opposition faction (SPLM/A-IO), saying it would cease hostilities in an area which has been a hot spot of the conflict despite the permanent ceasefire between rival forces.

JPEG - 19.6 kb
South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar speaks during a briefing in Ethiopia’s capital Addis Ababa April 9, 2016 (Photo Reuters/ Tiksa Negeri)

Major Gen. James Ochan Puot, one of the SPLM/A-IO’s top commanders, defected from the armed opposition group led by Riek Machar and joined President Salva Kiir.

Puot was the deputy commander of the SPLA-IO’s in charge of its 5th division.

In a statement issued on Thursday, lawmaker Choul D. Kir, who hails from the constituency of the defected armed opposition commander, also lauded government for welcoming Puot, saying it was time for peace, forgiveness and reconciliation.

“On behalf of Maiwut community in Government and on my own behalf with capacity as Speaker of the House, I would like to congratulate General James Ochan and Gajaak supported the Provisional Military and Political Council (PMPC) for the wise decision they have made. The declaration will cease hostility and bring lasting peace in Gajaak areas”, Kir said.

South Sudan’s Information minister, Michael Makuei said government welcomes the defected rebel official but did not mention the circumstances under which the armed opposition commander made the decision to abandon the SPLM/A-IO forces.

It remains unclear what would be done to troops that defected alongside Puot.

Puot, one of the SPLM/A-IO’s top commanders, announced on Sunday that he had defected from the armed opposition group led by Riek Machar and joined Kiir.

The defected general, who was the deputy commander of the SPLA-IO’s division 5, said he defected from the armed opposition group after “deliberate attacks, killings and displacement of Cie-waw community in Adar State where thousands of civilians were displaced from their homes by SPLA-IO forces since July 31, 2019.”

But the SPLM/A-IO, in a statement, said Puot’s decision to quit at a time of implementing the revitalized peace deal is a “counter insurgency tactic of the security”.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 27 September 08:08, by South South

    I add my voice to congratulate the people of Maiwut State. James Ochan is a hero and real peace will return to Maiwut State. Let’s move on with peace. Just look to Riek’s eyes, he can’t see, he is going blind.

    repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


South Sudan needs citizens’ participation in politics 2019-09-14 18:11:41 By Biong Deng Biong On the 4th December 2012, Isaiah Abraham was tragically gunned down in cold blood outside his residence in the South Sudan capital, Juba. The gunman was apparently ‘unknown’. (...)

Has Thomas Cirilo realize the importance of the enemy of my enemy is my friend? 2019-09-09 13:29:06 By Clement Maring Samuel When I read a tripartite agreement signed by Gen. Thomas Cirilo; Gen. Pagan Amum Okiech; and Gen. Paul Malong Awan who represented their parties of SSNDA; R-SPLM, and (...)

President Kiir: The Nelson Mandela of South Sudan? 2019-09-09 12:44:31 By Biong Deng Biong There is no reservation that Nelson Mandela was a great leader, but how does President Kiir fair? More often, we focus on the negative performance of leaders while forgetting (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.