Sudan moves to close border with Libya and Central African Republic

An image from a video footage by Sudan TV shows Sudanese and foreign illegal migrants arrested by the RSF in a remote area of North Darfur heading to Libya on 8 September 2018 (ST photo)
September 26, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council on Thursday called for the immediate closure of the borders with Libya and the Central African Republic to avoid security and economic dangers.

Sudan’s border with Libya and the Central African Republic has seen human and arms trafficking, besides illegal migration where thousands of people from Eritrea and Ethiopia are monthly crossing the border into Sudanese territories on their way to Europe through Libya.

In a press statement after a meeting between the Sovereign Council and the government of South Darfur State, held in the state’s capital Nyala on Thursday, al-Faki said the meeting discussed the need to address the security situation, besides increasing the state’s share of fuel and wheat flour to ensure existence of a strategic stockpile.

He pointed out the meeting was also directed the security agencies to fight against drugs and resolving the security chaos through activation of joint work to collect illicit arms.

The decision to close the border should be taken by the government and submitted to the Sovereign Council for endorsement.

Member and spokesman of the Sovereign Council Mohamed al-Faki told the Sudan Tribune that more than 100.000 vehicles had been illegally entered into the country in the past period, which poses a security threat to the country.

"Currently there are more than 6.000 seized vehicles and arrangements are being made to reach a settlement in coordination with the customs," he added.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

