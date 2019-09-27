Kiir’s envoy, Sudanese officials discuss preparations for peace process in Juba

September 29, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan’s Special Presidential Envoy Tut Galwak discussed with Sudanese officials his government efforts to hold Sudan’s peace process next month in Juba.

Tut met with two members of the Sovereign Council Mohamed al-Faki and Shams al-Din Kabbashi who are part of the government’s negotiating team. Also, Omer Monis, the cabinet affairs minister took part in the meeting.

In press statements after the meeting, the visiting South Sudanese presidential envoy said that the meeting dealt with the issue of peace and the ongoing arrangements for the launch of the peace process between the Sudanese government and the armed movements on 14 October.

He further expressed hope that peace will be achieved as soon as possible "So we can celebrate Khartoum," he said.

Tut arrived in Khartoum from Cairo where he briefed the Egyptian officials about his government efforts to reunite the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and Juba Declaration for peace in Sudan signed by the government and armed groups earlier this month.

The South Sudanese presidential aide stressed that President Salva Kiir had directed to exert efforts to hold a successful peace process and achieve lasting peace in Sudan.

He further reiterated the readiness of the government and people of South Sudan to host and facilitate negotiations between the Sudanese government and armed movements.

He said a high-level delegation of Sudanese armed movements would visit Khartoum in the coming days as a gesture of goodwill.

The armed groups decided to send a delegation to Khartoum, including Yasir Arman, SRF deputy secretary-general and al-Tom Hajo the speaker of the SRF legislative body.

For his part, Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omer Monis stressed the strong political determination to end the war in Sudan at the level of state institutions and the broad base of the Sudanese people who bless these steps.

He pointed out that they briefed the South Sudanese envoy about the steps taken by the Government following the signing of the Juba Declaration, which included some measures that would strengthen confidence-building process between the two parties.

(ST)