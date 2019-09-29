 
 
 
Sunday 29 September 2019

Anyuak traditional leaders demand own state in S. Sudan

September 28, 2019 (JUBA) – A group of kings from the Anyuak ethnic group in South Sudan have demanded for creation of their own state in order to address the issues affecting their community.

JPEG - 62.3 kb
Anyuak traditional leaders meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 28, 2019 (PPU)

This emerged at a meeting President Salva Kiir held with a team of Anyuak kings led by Akway Nyigwo Akway in Juba on Saturday.

The kings, the Presidential Press Unit said, presented to Kiir a number of issues affecting the Anyuak such as lack of educational facilities, water, poor roads and communication networks, among others.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pochalla county MP, David Okweir Akway described the meeting as successful, saying the president pledged to tackle issues affecting the Anyuak kingdom.

On his part, however, the presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny said the South Sudanese leader approved the construction of a primary and secondary school in Anyuak Kingdom to address the problem of children in communities travelling to Ethiopia for studies.

President Kiir, Ateny further disclosed, also directed the director of the country’s national security internal bureau, General Akol Koor to coordinate with the various telecommunication network companies to ensure that communication network is established in Pochala.

The South Sudanese leader reportedly vowed to address the demands for the creation of a state for the Anyuak community after the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Kiir also announced that a vehicle be donated to Anyuak kings to ease their mobility.

The Anyak communities are primarily found in villages situated along the banks and rivers of southeastern South Sudan as well as southwestern Ethiopia, especially the Gambela region.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 29 September 07:08, by Games

    I thought demanding state, you have to have at least 6-7 countries? Anyang demands for their owns state is not a good idea. They need to sticks with Pibor administration till the country tackle the first priority things first.

    repondre message

    • 29 September 09:18, by South South

      Anyuak deserves their own state. Games is just writing like a baby"I thought demanding state, you have to have at least 6-7 countries?" 6-7 countries? Do Nuers have 6-7 countries in their states?

      repondre message

    • 29 September 10:07, by Anthony

      Child games
      The Anyuak kingdom should get a state. Their lands have been encroached upon by the nuer(your tribe) and murle(child abducters)

      Not surprising seeing a nuer not want the anyuak with their own state. That means you cant steal anymore land from the small groups.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



Sudan Tribune

