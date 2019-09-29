September 28, 2019 (JUBA) – A group of kings from the Anyuak ethnic group in South Sudan have demanded for creation of their own state in order to address the issues affecting their community.

Anyuak traditional leaders meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 28, 2019 (PPU)

This emerged at a meeting President Salva Kiir held with a team of Anyuak kings led by Akway Nyigwo Akway in Juba on Saturday.

The kings, the Presidential Press Unit said, presented to Kiir a number of issues affecting the Anyuak such as lack of educational facilities, water, poor roads and communication networks, among others.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Pochalla county MP, David Okweir Akway described the meeting as successful, saying the president pledged to tackle issues affecting the Anyuak kingdom.

On his part, however, the presidential press secretary, Ateny Wek Ateny said the South Sudanese leader approved the construction of a primary and secondary school in Anyuak Kingdom to address the problem of children in communities travelling to Ethiopia for studies.

President Kiir, Ateny further disclosed, also directed the director of the country’s national security internal bureau, General Akol Koor to coordinate with the various telecommunication network companies to ensure that communication network is established in Pochala.

The South Sudanese leader reportedly vowed to address the demands for the creation of a state for the Anyuak community after the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

Kiir also announced that a vehicle be donated to Anyuak kings to ease their mobility.

The Anyak communities are primarily found in villages situated along the banks and rivers of southeastern South Sudan as well as southwestern Ethiopia, especially the Gambela region.

(ST)