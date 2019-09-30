September 29, 2019 (JUBA) – The Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangements Monitoring Mechanism (CTSAMVM) in South Sudan on Friday announced the appointment of Major General Dafaalla Hamid Mohamad Dadaalla as the body’s new deputy chairperson.

3rd CTSAMVM Board Meeting in Juba on 22 January 2019 (Photo CTSAMVM)

Dafaalla, from Sudan, replaces Maj. Gen. Tariq Abdelkarim Ibrahim who leaved the mission after over three years of "distinguished" service.

CTSAMVM, in a brief statement, said it welcomes Dafaalla’s appointment.

“CTSAMVM thanks General Tariq for his commitment to CTSAMVM and to peace in South Sudan, and wishes him all the best for the future,” partly reads the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The CTSAMVM was established after the signing of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) in August 2015.

The body comprises of representatives of the parties to the September 2018 revitalized peace accord, women’s bloc, civil society organizations, youths and members of the international community.

(ST)