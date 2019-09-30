September 29, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan on Thursday unveiled a manual for psycho-social support services seeking to help rehabilitate and reintegrate thousands of ex-child soldiers in the war-torn nation.

Child soldiers sit with their rifles at a ceremony held on 10 February 2015 as part of a disarmament campaign overseen by UNICEF and partners in Pibor (AFP)

The manual will be in English, Arabic and seven other local languages.

Speaking at the launch of the manual, the Chief of Child Protection of UN Children Fund (UNICEF), Jean Lieby said the manual of psychosocial support activities and trainers guide will help them reach 150,000 out of 1 million ex-child soldiers including girls this year.

"Over one million children are estimated to experience psychological distress in South Sudan. Currently with its partners, UNICEF is implementing psychosocial support in child friendly spaces in communities and schools across the country," Lieby told journalists.

The manual was specifically produced for teachers and facilitators.

"It is not a learning tool in the schools, it’s a tool to help children to behave better and also have a better sense on how to deal with the difficulties they met during the past difficult events of the conflict," he said.

According to the official, the manual and guide will be used across the country to improve the quality of psychosocial support and services and ensure child protection minimum standards are fulfilled.

On her part, Regina Ossa Lullo, the acting undersecretary in Ministry of Gender Child and Social Welfare said the manual will support children, including those on streets and female headed households.

"We have many issues that are facing children in South Sudan, we have of course many street children, many children that are orphans and female headed households all these need support," she noted.

Meanwhile, UNICEF said it has supported the release of 3,143 children from armed forces and armed groups in South Sudan since the war, which has killed tens of thousands of people, started in 2013.

But while exact data on the number of children used and recruited into armed conflict are difficult to confirm because of the unlawful nature of child recruitment, UNICEF estimates tens of thousands of boys and girls below 18 are used in conflicts worldwide.

(ST)