September 30, 2019 (JUBA) – The first-ever resource center for transitional justice has been established in the South Sudan’s capital, Juba.

South Sudanese civil society activist Edmund Yakani (The Niles/File)

The centre is an initiative of Community Empowerment for Progress Organization (CEPO), an indigenous non-governmental organisation.

In a statement, CEPO’s executive director, Edmund Yakani said the centre will be a platform for championing healing, truth-telling, reconciliation and search for justice.

“It is an initiative that CEPO intend to build the culture of healing, reconciliation, accountability, trust and confidence among the various communities and institutions in South Sudan,” said Yakani.

“TJRC [Transitional Justice Resource Centre] will be utilizing social cohesion for the regaining of the broken social fabric among the various communities of South Sudan,” he added.

The official said it was now time to strengthen reconstruction of social fabric through effective engagement on matters of social cohesion including genuine diversity and inclusion management, with the establishment of the justice resource centre.

“Mismanagement of diversity and inclusion by our various leaders and political elites in South Sudan has made us face the current political challenges in the country,” he stressed.

Yakani urged all South Sudanese at their various capacities to get involved in contributing for better management of their diversity and inclusion.

“Diversity and inclusion among various communities of South Sudan is a wealth that cannot be bought from any market,” he noted.

Meanwhile, the resource center to established in all states, will focus on healing, reconciliation, truth-telling, trust and confidence building, including piloting the African Union (AU) Transitional Justice policy aspects on traditional and complementary mechanisms for justices.

The AU is mandated to help South Sudan ensure there is accountability for past human rights abuses through establishment of a Hybrid Court. This mandate is derived from the Agreement for the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan, signed in 2015.

