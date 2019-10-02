Rwandan peacekeepers conduct community work in Juba

October 1, 2019 (JUBA) – Rwandan peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) on Saturday carried out joint community work in the young nation’s capital, Juba.

Rwandan peacekeepers serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) cleaning Juba city, September 28, 2019 (UNMISS photo)

Other Juba sector contingents and government officials also took part in working on the different roads within Juba City Council.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Juba city’s deputy mayor, Thiik Thiik Mayardit thanked the peacekeepers for not only helping residents keep the city clean but also protecting civilians.

The UNMISS Sector Juba Commander, Brig Gen Eugene Nkubito thanked the Juba city leadership and all participants for dedicating tome to carry out such an activity that protect the environment.

He, however, encouraged Juba residents to adopt the concept of community work as a solution to a clean and safe environment.

The Juba Sector leadership at UNMISS said it will ensure such community work is conducted every last Saturday of the month.

Members of the UN mission that took part in the cleanup exercise included the Chinese Battalion, Rwanbatt3; Ethiopia Battalion; Nepalese High Readiness Company plus officials from Juba city.

(ST)