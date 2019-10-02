 
 
 
Sudan, South Sudan discuss opening border crossings

October 1, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan Joint Political and Security Committee (JPSC) will hold a two-day meeting in Juba to discuss the opening of border crossings between the two countries.

A SPLM member sits at a check point in south Kordofan, located in the north-south border January 11, 2011. (Reuters)

Sudan Army’s Chief of General Staff Mohamed Lt. Gen. Osman al-Hussein will travel Wednesday to Juba for a JPSC meeting in Juba that will take place on Wednesday and Thursday.

The border crossing points will top the agenda of the 14th JPSC meeting in Juba as President Salva Kiir recently agreed with Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to open border between the two countries.

The meeting also will discuss the activation of the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone (SDBZ), and the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring
Mechanism.

Last March, the joint mechanism discussed the redeployment of forces outside the Safe Demilitarized Border Zone and agreed that any forces left in the Zone would be withdrawn within 30 days.

Also, the meeting which was held in Khartoum agreed to open six out of the ten border crossing corridors within 30 days.

Political developments in both countries prevented the implementations of these decisions.

(ST)

