October 1, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudanese leaders must redouble their efforts and tackle challenges facing the implementation of its peace deal before a unity government is formed, a top UN official said.

JPEG - 96.8 kb
David Shearer (UN photo)

In his remarks in the capital, Juba on Tuesday, David Shearer, the head of the UN mission in South Sudan stressed the time is running out for the signatories to the accord to resolve outstanding issues.

Shearer was speaking at a three-day peace symposium, which brought together activists, youth, politicians, traditional and religious leaders seeks to enlighten communities on the 2018 peace accord.

He said key in the implementation of the September 2018 peace deal are the security reforms and the number of states and boundaries, which have slowed down the implementation process.

"I understand that complex issues are still outstanding in the pre-transitional process in the last six weeks’ time. We need to resolve the issue of boundaries or states in the coming few weeks," said Shearer.

The senior UN official also lauded the recent face-to-face meeting between President Salva Kiir and the armed opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba, but urged them to resolve their outstanding issues.

"The formation of the government will enable all of the parties, not just the government, but the opposition as well to make decisions together with the transitional government going forward," he noted.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)

  • 2 October 11:37, by Midit Mitot

    That,s true David Shearer, if South Sudanese leaders need durable peace, let them do these,

    1. Security arrangement first,
    2. revision on the states numbers,
    3. Involves NAS and other oppositions in to the National government

    then that would be call peace, without all these it should be naming nightmare.

  • 2 October 11:43, by Pakuai

    This ’New Zealand creep would be dead’ and tossed him into ’Australia Qantas’ and write and on his ’coffin’, "NEXT TIME, NEVER DARE TRY TO BRING YOUR EVIL UN NOSE INTO SOUTH SUDAN" South Sudan is not your NEW ZEALAND your ancestors went and conquered the Moaris. This is a country of people who don’t consider Bantuses, evil juus (so-called israelis), Abeshas (so-called ethiopians), our cloned>>>

    • 2 October 12:30, by Pakuai

      so-called cloned arabs of North Sudan and some of your creeps like Indian mercenaries and their allies creeps. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM. We are here in fellows>>>

      • 2 October 12:39, by Pakuai

        This New Zealand ran away from NEW ZEALAND as an MP and came running to South Sudan to be employed as *a UN and UNIMISS* as their evil so-called *ANGLO-AMERICAN’s Governor GORDON* or the so-called ’INDIAN GORDON’ in our Khartoum in 19th century. When we always tell our lowly informed South Sudanese that there are some evil on this planet earth who like to attach themselves onto other people>>>>

        • 2 October 12:43, by Pakuai

          and their countries. We have been telling our lowly informed our fools that the so-called "Brexit (the British leaving the European Union (EU)" is being is ’being negotiated here over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people losers’. But who dare bring these vermin into our country and over our people again would be dead. Reasons, pure HATRED and RACISM>>>

          • 2 October 12:49, by Pakuai

            Losers, these vermin love affair with our country and our people has gone too far and we are going to bomb the evils to near ’extinction’, reasons pure HATRED and RACISM. South Sudan is not part of the so-called ANGLO-AMERICA empire, never has and would never ever will under the sun and even in million years. Losers, "one country, two systems" during our "mighty SPLM/A negotiations in Machakos>>>

            • 2 October 12:55, by Pakuai

              with our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan in 1999, Nairobi and Naivasha, Kenya in 2005". The evils who were screaming at the top of their evil lungs with their so-called "one country, two systems" were evils in the ’devil infested island of England, their evil juus (so-called israelis), our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, some of their creeps here in Africa>>>

              • 2 October 13:26, by Midit Mitot

                Pakuai,

                What we need is to understand ourselves as South Sudanese family, an thereafter, those business puppies will hang outside the holes.

Sudan Tribune

