South Sudan, UAE agree to strengthen bilateral relations

October 2, 2019 (NEW YORK) – South Sudan’s First Vice President, Taban Deng Gai and the Foreign Affairs minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan have deliberated on the prospects of consolidating bilateral relations.

Salva Kiir meets with UAE president Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan - (WAM)

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was held in New York last week.

A statement noted that the two leaders exchanged views over regional and international developments of common interest, with Sheikh Abdullah underlining the Middle East nation’s determination to strengthen cooperation with South Sudan across various fronts.

On his part, however, Gai reportedly hailed the growing stature boasted by the UAE regionally and internationally, which he attributed to the “visionary” UAE leadership across various domains.

The meeting was also attended by South Sudan’s Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Acuil and the UAE’s deputy Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation minister, Omar Saif Ghobash.

In April, the South Sudanese President Salva Kiir visited the Middle East nation and met the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two leaders reportedly agreed on a $10 million grant to be extended to South Sudanese small and medium-sized enterprises and signed agreements on foreign direct investment and potential visa waivers, among others.

The UAE was one of the nations that recognized South Sudan’s independence from Sudan in 2011.

(ST)