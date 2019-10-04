Hamdok sacks Sudan’s university chancellors and vice-chancellors

October 3, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdouk on Thursday dismissed 28 university chancellors and 35 university vice-chancellors.
The purge comes amid growing frustrations within the government various institutions about the continued presence of the former regime senior officials in the different state structures.
Also, it follows a warning to the public university vice-chancellors issued last September by the minister of higher education who urged them to resign before to be sacked.
Among the relieved chancellors Ibrahim Gandour former foreign minister, former presidential aide Awad al-Jaz, former vice-president Hasabo Abdel Rahman, former presidential aide Faisal Hassan Ibrahim among others.
In a separate decision, Hamdok appointed 34 vice-chancellors including the former nominees for the Sovereign Council Fadwa Taha.
Further similar decisions are expected in several ministries to replace the cadres of the former regime.
(ST)
