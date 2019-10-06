Work within foreign policy framework, Kiir tells diplomats

October 5, 2019 (JUBA) – South Sudan President Salva Kiir has urged the country’s diplomats to execute their duties within the framework of the recently developed foreign policy framework.

South Sudanese president Salva Kiir (AFP)

The president made the remarks while meeting various diplomats at a function held at State House in the capital, Juba on Friday.

“I would like to take this opportunity to recognize and thank you all for the role you played during these difficult times – from eruption of war to the economic challenges that our country is facing,” he said.

South Sudan launched its foreign policy ahead of the formation of the transitional national unity government in November on Thursday.

Kiir assured diplomats of his government’s commitment to implement the peace agreement, restore peace and stability ahead of the formation of a national unity government on November 12.

“I want you to further solicit more support for the implementation of R-ARCSS from governments of the countries you have been posted to, as lack of funds have been one of our main obstacle, which is hindering the successful implementation of R-ARCSS, particularly Chapter Two of the Revitalized Agreement (Permanent Cease Fire and Security Arrangement),” he observed.

The South Sudan leader called for the support of regional and the international community in the implementation of the peace deal.

“We need the commitment of the regional and International community as promised during the negotiation of R-ACRSS,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, President Kiir has called for immediate re-adjustments in the Foreign Affairs ministry, citing the huge numbers of diplomats.

“I want us to admit that the number of our diplomats in the embassies is huge and we need to re-adjust immediately,” he said.

The president, for instance, proposed that there should not be two ambassadors in bilateral posting except in multilateral posting.

“The positing of military attaches’ should be based on countries with military cooperation or agreements with South Sudan,” he stressed.

Speaking during the ambassador’s forum in Juba on Thursday, Vice President James Wani Igga urged restoration of the country’s image.

“You should restore our good image so that regional and international communities can regain the confidence and to make our country attractive for investors across the world,” he said.

Igga urged the diplomats to ensure sanctions on South Sudan were lifted.

Several ambassadors attended the conference held under the theme, “Empowering and enhancing the foreign policy of the reconstituted TGONU”.

(ST)