Sudanese Congress says Islamists prepare to pounce on transitional authority



October 6, 2019 (KHARTOUM,) - Sudanese Congress Party (SCoP) has accused the Islamist "anti-revolutionary factions" of working to mobilize the masses in an attempt to pounce on the recently formed transitional authority after the collapse of their regime.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the SCoP Media Secretariat says that it has been monitoring plans by anti-peaceful democratic transition aiming to "use the difficulties the transitional government is encountering to mobilize the mass to cover up a military coup under the pretext of taking side with people’s will."

The SCoP’s statement comes after calls in the social media from members of the Islamic movement to launch a series of protests ending by a sit-in outside the army headquarters on 21 October to demand the military to "correct the course of the revolution".

One of the Sudanese Islamists who called for the protest Ammar Alsjad, a PCP leading member, said that the national and Islamic forces have given the FFC, an "adequate opportunity", but now they will "work to correct the course of the revolution".

The SCoP party which is one of the main components of the ruling Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) pointed out that the transitional government is committed to the slogans and objectives of the revolution after its formation and won the satisfaction of local and international.

"It does not make sense to expect the final results of its work before the end of one month since its assignment," further said the statement.

The difficult economic challenges facing the transitional government coupled with the high expectations of the Sudanese street encourage the Sudanese Islamists to increase their efforts to destabilize Hamdok’s cabinet.

In a related development, the Popular Congress Party distanced itself from a call by some of its leading members to demonstrate on October 21 in front of the army headquarters.

Acting Secretary-General Bashir Adam Rahma told Sudan Tribune on Sunday that his party "has not issued any statement on the demonstration on October 21st."

