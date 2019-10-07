October 6, 2019 (JUBA) – The British special envoy Bob to South Sudan, Bob Fair Weather has lauded President Salva Kiir’s efforts towards the formation of a national unity government next month.

A statement from the Presidential Press Unit said the special envoy and Kiir held a meeting at State House in the capital, Juba last week.

South Sudan’s deputy minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau said Kiir and the British official discussed matters concerning the implementation of the revitalized peace deal.

In July, the Troika, of which Britain is a member, called for immediate implementation of the revitilised peace agreement signed in September 2018.

The Troika also re-affirmed their commitment to the peace process.

"While there is progress, lack of momentum to fully implement the peace agreement may threaten the successful formation of the transitional government and prospects for the peace process," partly read the statement extended to Sudan Tribune.

The Troika urged South Sudanese parties to redouble their efforts to resolve the most pressing remaining issues, which include ensuring agreed security reforms are delivered, through the mobilization of necessary support.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former vice-president, Riek Machar, of plotting a coup.

In September last year, however, South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

But in May this year, the country’s rival parties agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

