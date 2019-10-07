 
 
 
Monday 7 October 2019

Sudan’s transitional gov’t, SRF discuss implementation of Juba declaration ahead of peace talks

Members of the Sovereign Council, the 3rd and 5th in the second rank, pose with the SRF leadership in Addis Ababa on 7 Oct 2019 (ST photo)
October 7, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - A delegation of the Sudanese transitional government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) held a number of meetings in the Ethiopian capital to discuss the implementation of the Juba Declaration and confidence-building arrangements between the two sides ahead of peace talks next week.

A delegation from the Sovereignty Council, comprising Mohamed al-Faki and Mohamed al-Hassan al-Ta’ayshi, participated in a workshop to prepare on the peace talks organized by the American legal firm PILPG.

In a statement to Sudan Tribune, the head of the Revolutionary Front al-Hadi Idriss said that the government delegation held meetings with the Revolutionary Front on Sunday and Monday on the sidelines of the workshop on the challenges facing the implementation of the Juba Declaration.

"We discussed with the government delegation about the prisoners of war who have not yet been released and the missing persons whose whereabouts are still unknown," al-Hadi said.

"Also, violence and human rights violations continue in Darfur while the parties have pledged to curb these violations," Hadi added.

The Juba Declaration contains articles providing to form a committee to follow up the release of prisoners of war and convicted prisoners and another committee to follow up measures on the cessation of hostilities and humanitarian issues.

The government delegation also held separate meetings with the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM) - led by Abdelaziz al-Hilu.

Al-Hadi disclosed that the meetings also discussed issues related to the reform of the coalition of Forces for Freedom and Change and the role of the Revolutionary Front in this decision-making mechanism as a genuine partner in this alliance.

He praised the good spirit that prevailed during these meetings and said that the government delegation worked to enhance confidence among all parties on the basis that they are all partners in the process of revolutionary change in Sudan.

The workshop, which will conclude next Wednesday, discusses setting the negotiating tracks and the agenda for the talks, which are due to start in Juba on October 14.

The Peace and Security Council of the African Union is expected to pass a decision on the peace process under the transitional authority cancelling the previous mandate for talks with the former regime.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

