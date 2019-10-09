October 8, 2019 (JUBA) - The European Union (EU) is providing US$10.4 million (€9.5 million) in humanitarian funding to the United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) in South Sudan to provide food and nutrition support to tens of thousands of people as hunger persists in the country.
- People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)
The contribution, the EU said in a statement, will provide life-saving food and nutrition assistance to more than 700,000 vulnerable people, including people who had to flee their homes, malnourished pregnant and nursing women, children under the age of five and refugees living in South Sudan.
Of this, it noted, 520,000 people will receive cash assistance to buy food and basic commodities from local markets, thereby allowing households to acquire what they need the most and helping rural economies by injecting much-needed cash into them.
“Millions of people in South Sudan need food assistance,” said Christos Stylianides, the EU’s Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, adding “With this aid package, we are helping the most vulnerable, particularly women and children.”
“We are very grateful to the European Union for this contribution which comes at a critical time,” said Ute Klamert, WFP Assistant Executive Director for Partnerships and Advocacy.
“Although the food security situation has slightly improved, there is an urgent need to continue providing life-saving support to people at risk of hunger. Food assistance saves lives and can help build communities’ resilience to allow them to sustain themselves in the future,” he added.
South Sudan’s food security situation remains dire with 4.5 million people reportedly needing food and nutrition support until the end of the year.
The latest funding brings to US$123.8 million (€113.6 million) the EU’s total contribution to WFP’s activities in South Sudan in the past five years.
South Sudan plunged into civil war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former vice-president Riek Machar of attempting a coup, allegations he dismissed.
In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Solutions to South Sudan deadlock on States number and Federalism 2019-10-07 06:30:52 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Since 2015, South Sudan government and opposition groups have been on a deadlock over the move of the former to partition the Country into 28 States (and now 32 (...)
Salva Kiir Mayardit: A master of deceit 2019-10-07 06:18:58 By Duop Chak Wuol Trusting Salva Kiir is like trusting a pathological liar who constantly beats his chest to prove that his lies are the embodiment of truth. I have harshly criticized Kiir’s (...)
Collusion and harmful actions against South Sudan peace processes 2019-10-02 15:38:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi For a very long time now since the war in South Sudan erupted in 2013, there have been accusations that some South Sudanese political actors together with others in (...)
MORE