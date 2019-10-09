Sudan peace process to be delayed due to organisational arrangements



October 8, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s peace talks may not begin next Monday as scheduled by the signatories of the Juba Declaration, Sudan Tribune has learnt on Tuesday.

On 11 September, the Sudanese transitional government, Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu signed the Juba Declaration for peace and agreed to launch peace talks on 14 October.

However, reliable sources reached by Sudan Tribune cast doubt over the launch of peace talks on this date due to organizational preparations and difference over the venue of the talks.

In line with the signed document, Juba has to communicate the Declaration to the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC) and to demand the issuance of a new decision ending the current mandates on peace in Sudan because they are linked to the former regime.

However, until now, no decision has been issued by the PSC.

According to the Council’s agenda, the 15-member regional body will be briefed on the situation in Sudan on 10 October by the Commissioner for Peace and Security and the UN Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations who have just ended meetings with the Sudanese officials in Khartoum.

Also, the UN Special envoy for Sudan Nicholas Haysom discussed the peace process with the SRF in Addis Ababa on Tuesday after meetings in Khartoum. But, he didn’t issue a statement about the peace talks or the role that the UN can play to facilitate the process.

On the other hand, the Sudanese government delegation told the SRF they are favourable for holding the peace talks in Juba, but the groups of the rebel umbrella seemed divided over the issue as some voiced their support for Abu Dhabi as a venue for the negotiations.

On 11 September, the transitional government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu agreed that Juba would be the venue of the peace talks. But, the agreement with the SRF didn’t mention the venue.

The government and the SRF say committed to signing a peace agreement during the first six months after the formation of the interim cabinet.

