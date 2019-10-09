 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 9 October 2019

South Sudan renegotiating oil deal with Sudan: official

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 8, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan is renegotiating an oil deal with Khartoum as it will not meet the deadline to finish paying the $3 billion agreed as compensation for its secession from Sudan in 2011.

JPEG - 10.1 kb
A pipeline that transports crude oil from the south to Port Sudan (Reuters)

The Petroleum minister, Awou Daniel Chuang said Monday that the young nation had so far paid $2.4 billion as compensation to Sudan, but would not manage the remaining $600 million by December.

"As the contract expires, we should be able to extend because we cannot run operations in a vacuum. This agreement is what governs the fees that we pay to Sudan," he told reporters in the capital, Juba.

South Sudan got the lion’s share of the oil when it split from neighbouring Sudan, but it’s only export route is through Sudan, giving Khartoum leverage and leading to ongoing pricing disputes.

In 2012, however, South Sudan agreed to pay Khartoum $3 billion as compensation for oil reserves lost after Juba’s break away in 2011.

Chuang said talks on extending the deadline would start by end of October and that team from Juba was already in Khartoum working on the issue.

He disclosed that money was paid back by deducting $15 from each barrel of South Sudan’s oil processed in Sudan’s refineries.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98 percent of the budget, has been reeling an under economic crisis due to civil war.

South Sudan became the world’s youngest country after it split from Sudan in 2011.

But production was affected when civil war broke out two years after independence. A September peace deal is largely holding, but a plan to form a unity government in May was pushed to November 12.

South Sudan, official figures show, presently produces 135,000 barrels of crude oil per day.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 9 October 12:48, by Eastern

    What the inept Kiir has just seen is what Dr. Lam Akol foresaw more than 5 years ago....A lunatic is sitting in J1...!

    repondre message

    • 9 October 14:00, by Pakuai

      Mr. Eastern,
      provoking things without ’power’ behind them is ’pretty much useless’. Over 90% oil fields are in the ’Dinkas/Muonyjiengs of the Sudan countries’, only a two, none productive oil fields are in ’our Nuer ke nyantoc countries (states)’. ’Our Nuers ke nyantoc’ even destroyed them in 2014. So what are you cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan still ’propagating your lies and lies about?>>

      repondre message

      • 9 October 14:32, by Eastern

        Pakuai,

        Now with the 90% which you can increase after Kiir created the 32 tribal enclaves, has that changed the lives of the ordinary jenge for the better...?!

        repondre message

        • 9 October 15:09, by Pakuai

          Me. Eastern, it will eventually change the ’lives of ordinary South Sudanese men/women’. But no the lives of ’traitors, foreign puppets/stooges, thieves like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Adwok Nyabe, Majak Agoot and other bunch of foreign losers Mr. Eastern chap. Your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia),>>>>

          repondre message

        • 9 October 15:11, by Pakuai

          Me. Eastern, it will eventually change the ’lives of ordinary South Sudanese men/women’. But no the lives of ’traitors, foreign puppets/stooges, thieves like Mr. Riek Machar, Lam Akol, Pagan Amuom, Thomas Cirillo, Adwok Nyabe, Majak Agoot and other bunch of foreign losers Mr. Eastern chap. Your cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia),>>>>

          repondre message

          • 9 October 15:18, by Pakuai

            Bantuses from *Rwanda, Tanzania, South Africa, their gulf Arab states’ financiers, their evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their UN and their sleazy NGOs* ’cheap and dirty intrigues’ would fly here in South Sudan? What do you fools smoke? Dreaming is not a crime fools. We are going to ’switch off the oil taps again’ and pee>>>

            repondre message

            • 9 October 15:24, by Pakuai

              Have you you loser ever heard about the so-called "one country, two system". We are way too way well ahead of you cloned arabs of North Sudan. Every ten (10) years, the evil juus (so-called israelis) have been using our country and our people (South Sudanese people), they even called South Sudanese people in ’Canada, the US, the UK, Germany, their Wall street, Australia>>>>

              repondre message

      • 9 October 15:01, by Pakuai

        Mr. Eastern,
        bring on your Mr. Riek Machar back to ’Juba’ on the ’12/11/2019, if you damn can chap. But I doubt, you losers, will again try to play games with South Sudanese people that ’the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs or your so-called ’Jieng council of elders (JCEs) doesn’t want peace!!!. Mr. Eastern, ’didn’t you say that ’South Sudan’ would be used as "doormats" by other countries a few years ago>>>>

        repondre message

    • 9 October 15:05, by jubaone

      Eastern
      How does this jienge kiirminal compensate jellaba $2.4b for the horrible war they imposed on SS? Rewarding them and financing your the destruction and death of million of your own innocent SS? God has cursed them and their areas will remain shitholes forever and their children as worthless scavenging creatures. Death to them!

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Solutions to South Sudan deadlock on States number and Federalism 2019-10-07 06:30:52 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Since 2015, South Sudan government and opposition groups have been on a deadlock over the move of the former to partition the Country into 28 States (and now 32 (...)

Salva Kiir Mayardit: A master of deceit 2019-10-07 06:18:58 By Duop Chak Wuol Trusting Salva Kiir is like trusting a pathological liar who constantly beats his chest to prove that his lies are the embodiment of truth. I have harshly criticized Kiir’s (...)

Collusion and harmful actions against South Sudan peace processes 2019-10-02 15:38:01 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi For a very long time now since the war in South Sudan erupted in 2013, there have been accusations that some South Sudanese political actors together with others in (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.