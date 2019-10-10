 
 
 
Resolve outstanding issues before new government: SPLM-IO

October 9, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) has urged parties that signed the peace agreement to resolve all outstanding issues before the formation of a Transitional Government of National Unity (TGoNU) on November 12.

JPEG - 6.7 kb
Mabior John Garang de Mabior (File photo MC Clatchy Newspapers)

In a statement issued Monday, the SPLM-IO’s head of information and public relations, Mabior Garang de Mabior, said an amicable solution to outstanding issues is key to facilitate the formation of a national unity government.

"The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-in-opposition (SPLM-IO) would like to state for the record that a coerced peace will never prevail in South Sudan and forming the transitional government of national unity under a false pretext that we shall discuss the outstanding issues as a unity government is a mockery of justice," said Mabior.

He said outstanding issues include implementation of the transitional security arrangements and the number and boundaries of states.

Mabior, however, stressed that the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement be government by the transitional constitution.

According to the peace accord, the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC) is supposed to draft and complete the constitutional bill within 21 days upon the agreement’s signing.

The NCAC was established under Chapter 1 Article 13 of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS).

Meanwhile, the armed opposition movement said it would continue observing the ceasefire agreement agreed upon by all the warring parties, stressing that this should not be viewed as a “weakness”.

“In light of the recent statements by President Salva Kiir at the prayers in J1, the ominously similar statements of the UN Special Envoy, the unserious utterances of the Minister of Information of President Salva Kiir and the counter insurgency tactics of the regime’s security organs, a clear indication that peace has collapsed,” said Mabior.

“The SPLM/SPLA (IO) shall not be responsible for the obvious outcome and we reserve the natural right of self-defense,” he stressed.

South Sudan plunged into civil war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former vice-president Riek Machar of an attempted coup.

In September last year, South Sudan’s arch-rivals signed a revitalized peace agreement to end the country’s civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced more than 2 million.

The rival parties, in May, agreed on a six-month extension to implement next steps in the fragile peace agreement. The latest extension came after the main opposition group threatened to boycott formation of a unity government on May 12.

(ST)

  • 10 October 08:29, by Malakal county Simon

    Further extensions of 6 months or year, is possible

    • 10 October 09:02, by Midit Mitot

      Keys things need to be done first before the formation of National Government are as follows,

      1. To train unify forces (protection forces)
      2. Revision of states and their boundaries,
      3. Well security arrangement.

      • 10 October 10:18, by Malakal county Simon

        What about reconstitute the current the constitution to abolish the useless presidential decree, is this not one of them?? If not, this need to be add as well

  • 10 October 10:28, by deng

    We want peace ,and we as citizens will accept if IO and government plan to extend the formation R-TGoNU for more six months without interrupting the cease fire, then continue implement the peace process.

    • 10 October 12:36, by The Rhino

      Deng,

      In the past,many peace agreements were signed by these two belligerents(Kiir and Machar),the agreements were immediately broken or violated b’cos of lack of seriousness and political will to stop the carnage in this country.Now this last peace agreement itself was unexpectedly extended for 6 months to give more time for implementation,but till now little was achieved and the main sticking..

      • 10 October 12:44, by The Rhino

        Deng,

        ..points (security, number of states among others) remain unresolved.Question!..why would South Sudanese further tolerate more fucking extensions if these savages(primarily Dinka) are not serious enough to implement what they’ve signed for?Shit,implement your fucking peace and get the hell out of Equatoria!

  • 10 October 10:52, by Mike Mike

    What is the logic behind of extending the formation of the government of national unity every now and then?.i don’t want this chance to be missed again because of the minor issues highlighted above by those of SPLM- IO.Issue of States,Unified army should not be a big issue to extend the formation of the government for another six months. If it happen again there must be a big deal behind all this.

    • 10 October 11:30, by Eastern

      Mike Mike,

      The outstanding issues are NOT MINOR at all - they are the gist of the agreement. Once these outstanding issues are not sorted out, forget about peace any time soon! There is no any other big deal than sorting out these issues and the regime meets the bill!

      • 10 October 12:56, by The Rhino

        Eastern,

        Kiir and his tribal vermin the JCE don’t want peace in South Sudan.Armed groups must be ready to tackle this bloodsuckers with sticks and carrots,..good suggestion is GUNs and dialogue.If there were excruciating pressure from all armed groups, the rotten tribal gov’t in Juba would long be on its knees begging for peaceful solutions!

  • 10 October 10:59, by Mike Mike

    The parties who signed this peace accord must be preparing themselves for the resumption of another war. They are not ready at this stage to implement what they have signed before in Ethiopia. They wanted to take people back to war which is against our will as mere civilians.

Sudan Tribune

