Three killed in Eastern Lakes state cattle raids

October 10, 2019 (YIROL) - At least three people were killed in two separate attacks in South Sudan’s Eastern Lakes state, an official said.

Map detail showing South Sudan’s Lakes state in red

The state information minister, Simon Tueny Mabor was quoted saying armed men believed to be from neighbouring Western Lakes state attacked herders along Yirol-Aluakluak road on Wednesday and made off with nine animals.

A separate incident, he said, occurred last week when an armed group attacked a cattle camp in Eastern Lakes state, killing two people.

Sudan Tribune was unable to reach Western Lakes state authorities on the matter.

In August, two people were killed and 15 heads of cattle raided in Ger County of Eastern Lakes State.

Since South Sudan’s independence in July 2011, cattle raids have claimed several lives and several herds of cattle have also been lost.

Cattle are a main source of wealth for many of the communities in South Sudan.

(ST)