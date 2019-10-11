Floods destroy over 2000 households in Torit state

October 10, 2019 (TORIT) – A week of heavy rain has destroyed over 2,000 households in Torit state town, a local official said on Thursday.
The commissioner for Torit county, Fermo Peter Isarra said the situation has left many of the people with nowhere to go stranded.
He urged humanitarian partners to assist the population in his county.
Separately, the state administrator for Relief and Rehabilitation Commission, Emmanuel Okullo Eliseo said heavy rains also destroyed at least 50 households and killed eight goats in Torit West County.
He, however, said plans were underway to hold emergency meeting partners to devise mechanism of rescuing the suffering population.
In July, heavy floods killed two women and destroyed several crops in Torit East County.
(ST)
