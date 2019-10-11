Sudan and South Sudan leaders attend inauguration of Ethiopia’s unity park

October 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan and South Sudan leaders are in Ethiopia together with IGAD leaders to attend the inauguration of Unity Park within the Grand National Palace in Addis Ababa.

Leaders of IGAD member states including Presidents Yoweri Museveni (Uganda), Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya) Salva Kiir (South Sudan) Mohammed Abdulahi Mohammed (Somalia); Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok (Sudan) and Minister Nabil Mohamed Ahmed (Djibouti), attended the inauguration of the park built in the premises of the Grand National Palace.

The park tells the story of Ethiopia for the past 132 years. through the different regimes that have followed one another since Emperor Minilik II.

The instigator of the project Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he wanted the park to reflects the synergy between the different nationalities that form the Ethiopian state.

“Unity Park symbolizes our ability to come together for a common goal and cross the finish line by, creating an exquisite lasting print of our collective worth,” said Abiy’s office in a tweet released on Thursday.

In remarks he delivered at the opening ceremony of the National Park, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok hailed the partnership between the Ethiopia and Sudan.

"The Sudanese-Ethiopian Businessmen Conference recently hosted by Addis Ababa laid the solid foundations for the economic and trade partnership between the two countries," said Hamdok according to the official news agency SUNA.

For its part, the South Sudanese presidency said that President Kiir would conduct a two-day visit to Addis Ababa and described saying the park " reflect on Ethiopia’s rich historical journey as well as providing lessons to our people on Ethiopia’s Home-grown Economic Reform Agenda and its success".

(ST)