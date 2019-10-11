 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 October 2019

Ceasefire monitors say probing violations by hold-out groups

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 10, 2019 (JUBA) – The body monitoring South Sudan’s ceasefire (CTSAMVM) said it is investigating a number of incidents involving non-signatories to the peace agreement, including abductions of civilians on the road between Kerika and Mambe.

JPEG - 139.1 kb
UNMISS military convoy escorting ceasefire monitors in Kajo-Keji on 16 January 2018 (UNMISS photo)

“Another area of concern to CTSAMVM is the ongoing tensions in Maiwut and Turow which we are investigating,” Ageno Abiche, CTSAMVM chairperson told a board meeting in Juba Thursday.

“As is our mandate, CTSAMVM continues to monitor the overall security situation and reports of tension in order to encourage early mediation and prevent escalation,” he added.

The official said the15th CTSAMVM Technical Committee (CTC) discussed and endorsed five violations, the first involving fighting between National Salvation Front (NAS) led by Thomas Cirilo and the armed opposition faction (SPLM/A IO) in Wiro Panama in February 2019, which the ceasefire monitors largely attributed to NAS.

“The second violation involving a number of cases of SGBV [Sexual Gender Based Violence] specifically rape, that occurred during the fighting in Wiro Payam, could not be attributed to a specific party,” said Abiche.

A separate incident, he said, involved the killing of a civilian in Paya subsequent to fighting between South Sudan army forces (SSPDF) and the NAS on 31 July 2019, which was attributable to the SSPDF.

“These incidents amount to five violations under the Revitalized Peace Agreement and the incorporated Agreement on Cessation of Hostilities,” he stressed.

Meanwhile, Abiche said the CTSAMVM has observed the registration of forces at a number of designated cantonment sites and barracks.

“While the number of forces being registered is encouraging, the cantonment process remains slow and the IGAD Council of Ministers’ deadline that at least 50 per cent of the 83,000 Necessary Unified Forces should be cantoned and barracked, trained and deployed by 30 September has now passed,” he told the meeting.

The CTSAMVM was established after the signing of the Agreement on Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS) in August 2015.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

The rival parties, in May, agreed to form a transitional national unity government as part of the peace deal to end the war by November 12.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 11 October 12:11, by Kush Natives

    We never understand the peace and monitoring job is at all! Why do we still have a say on holdout groups ceasefire violation investigation as far as of now? Do you peace and monitoring team enjoy being blamed for everything happens for the sake of peace in South Sudan? Probably not. Then why accepting holdout groups to abide by the agreement that they are not part of?

    repondre message

    • 11 October 12:52, by Pakuai

      Kush Natives,
      The WHOLE PROJECT behind the scene here is: South Sudan was to be used as a UN NEW WORLD ORDER EXPERIMENT----the TRUSTEESHIP OF SOUTH SUDAN by foreign powers or to be governed by ’the UN, the African union, the IGAD countries and the NGOs’. At least that is what being played all along behind the scenes. Our empty headed cowboy man and his bunch of lowly informed advisors don’t know>>

      repondre message

      • 11 October 12:57, by Pakuai

        these ’scandalous and dirty games’ being played over our country and our people by the countries our fools often called our uncles or allies. Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol and Thomas Cirillo are ’signatory’ to this so-called ’UN NEW WORLD ORDER EXPERIMENT---the TRUSTEESHIP OF SOUTH SUDAN by foreign powers or to be governed by ’the UN, the African union, the IGAD countries and the NGOs’>>>

        repondre message

        • 11 October 13:05, by Pakuai

          And that is why ’the US, the UK, the UN and their lackeys here in the AU and the IGAD’ are keeping ’Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol and Thomas Cirillo’ away from South Sudan because they are their only ’leverage, blackmails and bargaining chips’ over South Sudan and the South Sudanese people with their dirty planned UN NEW WORLD ORDER EXPERIMENT---the TRUSTEESHIP OF SOUTH SUDAN by foreign>>

          repondre message

          • 11 October 13:17, by Pakuai

            powers or to be governed by ’the UN, the African union, the IGAD countries and the NGOs’ Mr. Kush Natives chap. Didn’t l say a number of times here that the ’secret societies’ of which Mr. Mr. Riek Machar, Pagan Amuom, Lam Akol and Thomas Cirillo’ are members are pretty much very dangerous Mr. Kush Natives. If the secret societies of Illuminati, freemasons, skulls and bones, Bilderberg Group>>>

            repondre message

            • 11 October 13:32, by Pakuai

              and the most dangerous of these secret societies are the ’commission for foreign relation (CFR)----US states’ department in other words, and the Trilateral commission (TC), a society or a group which has ’secretly taken over the whole government of the US’. Mr. Kush Natives, these secret societies own almost over 80% of both print media and Televisions in the Western world and even here in Africa>

              repondre message

              • 11 October 13:39, by Pakuai

                Most of SUDAN TRIBUNE articles you see read around are edited by in France and the financed by those secret societies’ CIA, MI6, Mosaads and other agents posing as journalists trying to work with Sudanese and the South Sudanese lowly informed journalists. Mr. Kush Natives chap, the evil white Americans, English people, their evil juus (so-called israelis), their cloned so-called arabs>>>>

                repondre message

                • 11 October 13:44, by Pakuai

                  of North Sudan, Abeshas (so-called ethiopians) and some of their creeps in between ’love our country and our people to death’. They even ’pray and swear’ that they cannot live without South Sudan and the South Sudanese people. But since we have fake PhD doctors and lot of lowly informed South Sudanese who don’t even know their real enemies. Our country and our people would be always used as>>>>

                  repondre message

                  • 11 October 13:50, by Pakuai

                    A ’Geopolitical chess game or football at every geopolitical cycle’. Mr. Kush Natives, I know these dirty intrigues because I was almost recruited into joining one of these ’secret societies’ some years ago while studying in Canada. But I plainly turned down their offer. Two of my South Sudanese from the US and the one from Australia also turned down those evil secret societies offers brother>>>

                    repondre message

    • 11 October 13:37, by deng

      Kush
      the hold-out group have signed ceasefire only they did not sign the agreement.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Sentry Report, War Crimes: Isn’t it time for immunities and restarting South Sudan afresh? 2019-10-10 13:24:03 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last month, The Sentry Report released a report titled “The Taking of South Sudan- the Tycoons, Brokers, and Multinational Corporations Complicit in Hijacking the (...)

Solutions to South Sudan deadlock on States number and Federalism 2019-10-07 06:30:52 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Since 2015, South Sudan government and opposition groups have been on a deadlock over the move of the former to partition the Country into 28 States (and now 32 (...)

Salva Kiir Mayardit: A master of deceit 2019-10-07 06:18:58 By Duop Chak Wuol Trusting Salva Kiir is like trusting a pathological liar who constantly beats his chest to prove that his lies are the embodiment of truth. I have harshly criticized Kiir’s (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.