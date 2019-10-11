 
 
 
Home | News    Friday 11 October 2019

Sudan’s inflation rises slightly in September

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

Sudanese women shop at a clothing and textile market in Khartoum in March 2013 - (Ilya Varlamov Photo)
October 10, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s inflation rate for September slightly increased to 53.35% in urban areas compared to 53.13 in August 2019, the official statistics agency said on Thursday.

The Central Bureau of Statistics attributed the reasons for this slight increase to the stability of prices of food and beverage and the decline in meat prices during the last month.

The statement pointed out that the rate of inflation in urban areas during September reached 51.3%, compared to 50.39% last August.

For its part, the rate of inflation in rural areas reached 54.98%, according to the agency.

Inflation measured by consumer price index (CPI) which is defined as the change in the prices of a basket of goods and services that are purchased by specific groups of households.

In a related development, the US dollar remained stable against the Sudanese pound as the USD buying rate remained at 70 and the selling rate at 71 pounds.

Traders and retail clients consumers are reluctant to sell foreign currencies expecting an increase in the exchange rate in the coming days, especially as the government failed to get foreign financial assistance so far and nothing on the horizon as well.

Ahmed Al-Hadi, a dealer told Sudan Tribune that the sale of foreign currencies is currently very weak and confined to students travelling abroad or families that support their sons and girls studying in foreign universities, in addition to some employees working in international institutions and companies.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


The Sentry Report, War Crimes: Isn’t it time for immunities and restarting South Sudan afresh? 2019-10-10 13:24:03 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last month, The Sentry Report released a report titled “The Taking of South Sudan- the Tycoons, Brokers, and Multinational Corporations Complicit in Hijacking the (...)

Solutions to South Sudan deadlock on States number and Federalism 2019-10-07 06:30:52 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Since 2015, South Sudan government and opposition groups have been on a deadlock over the move of the former to partition the Country into 28 States (and now 32 (...)

Salva Kiir Mayardit: A master of deceit 2019-10-07 06:18:58 By Duop Chak Wuol Trusting Salva Kiir is like trusting a pathological liar who constantly beats his chest to prove that his lies are the embodiment of truth. I have harshly criticized Kiir’s (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.