Western Lakes state governor sacks Education minister

October 12, 2019 (RUMBEK) - South Sudan’s Western Lakes state governor, Mahmoud Solomon Agok has sacked the education minister, Malith Mathiang Dhelbeny
- Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red
In a directive issued on Wednesday, Agok relieved Mathiang, but no reasons were given for the minister’s removal.
On his part, the former education minister welcomed the governor’s decision, saying no position was permanent.
He vowed to continue working with the governor if given another opportunity.
Governors, according to the state transitional constitution, have powers to appoint and at the same time relieve state ministers.
Agok was appointed a governor by South Sudan President Salva Kiir in May 2019.
(ST)
Latest Comments & Analysis
Delaying peace in Sudan will have deleterious consequences 2019-10-13 05:26:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Sudan has been torn by Government waged wars against its people since its independence on Sunday the first of January 1956 from the Anglo-Egyptian Colonialism, better (...)
The Sentry Report, War Crimes: Isn’t it time for immunities and restarting South Sudan afresh? 2019-10-10 13:24:03 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last month, The Sentry Report released a report titled “The Taking of South Sudan- the Tycoons, Brokers, and Multinational Corporations Complicit in Hijacking the (...)
Solutions to South Sudan deadlock on States number and Federalism 2019-10-07 06:30:52 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Since 2015, South Sudan government and opposition groups have been on a deadlock over the move of the former to partition the Country into 28 States (and now 32 (...)
MORE