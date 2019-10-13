Western Lakes state governor sacks Education minister

October 12, 2019 (RUMBEK) - South Sudan’s Western Lakes state governor, Mahmoud Solomon Agok has sacked the education minister, Malith Mathiang Dhelbeny

Map detail of South Sudan showing Lakes state in red

In a directive issued on Wednesday, Agok relieved Mathiang, but no reasons were given for the minister’s removal.

On his part, the former education minister welcomed the governor’s decision, saying no position was permanent.

He vowed to continue working with the governor if given another opportunity.

Governors, according to the state transitional constitution, have powers to appoint and at the same time relieve state ministers.

Agok was appointed a governor by South Sudan President Salva Kiir in May 2019.

(ST)