Sudan appoints head of peace body ahead of talks with armed groups

October 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudanese government on Saturday appointed Suleiman Mohamed al-Dabello as head of the Peace Commission and rapporteur of the Supreme Peace Council.

His appointment comes two days ahead of the expected peace negotiations with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) and the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu in Juba on 14 October.

Al-Dalbello, born in 1948 in the South Kordofan’s village of Dabkar. He was graduated in physics from the University of Khartoum, followed by postgraduate studies in the United States of America where obtained master and doctorate degrees in physics from the University of Wisconsin.

He was a lecturer at the Department of Physics at Al-Jazeera University, Al-Fateh University in Tripoli, Libya, after what he worked in a leading position in several companies in Saudi Arabia. He returned to Sudan in 2005.

Also, he was an active political leader. During his stay in Saudi Arabia, he was the chairman of the Misseriya Shura Council of the Diaspora. Following his return, he was a member of the South Kordofan Elders Council and a member of the committee that represented the Government of Sudan before the Hague Tribunal on international arbitration over the Abyei Area.

He has many writings on the Sudanese problem, how to achieve peace. Also, he published a book on the Sudan-South Sudan disputed border area of Abyei Area. In this book, he criticized the Naivasha peace agreement and its handling of the dispute.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Sovereign Council Spokesman Mohamed al-Faki said that the Supreme Council for Peace will deal with the issues of comprehensive peace, as provided in the transitional constitution.

"The Council also develops public policies related to addressing the root causes of the problem and its effects, in order to achieve a just peace," he stressed.

The head of the Sovereign Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, is the Chairman of the Supreme Council for Peace, which also includes members of the Sovereign Council, the Prime Minister, the Minister of Justice, the Minister of Federal Government and three related experts.

