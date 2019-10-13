 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 13 October 2019

South Sudan to replace oil pipelines after leakage: minister

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 12, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan will commence replacement of old oil pipelines after it lost about 2,000 barrels of oil in the recent oil spill in Panakuc area of northern Ruweng state, a senior official said.

JPEG - 10.1 kb
A pipeline that transports crude oil from the south to Port Sudan (Reuters)

The Petroleum minister, Daniel Awow Chuang, said government will start renovation of old pipelines in a bid to avoid future oil leakage.

"We expect that the pressure in the pipeline will increase within the next few weeks. We should be able to make renovation to the pipelines so that it does not cause any burst in the future," he told Xinhua on Friday.

The minister, however, said the oil spills which occurred last month in blocks 1, 2 and 4 remains under control in the surrounding areas.

South Sudan, which currently produces 178,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil, says production could reach 200,000 bpd in the next two years.

South Sudan, where oil revenues make up nearly 98% of the budget, has been reeling under economic crisis due to a violent civil war.

The young nation split from Sudan after a referendum held in 2011.

South Sudan’s oil production was affected when a civil war broke out two years after independence. A September peace deal is largely holding, but a plan to form a unity government is due on November 12.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Delaying peace in Sudan will have deleterious consequences 2019-10-13 05:26:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Sudan has been torn by Government waged wars against its people since its independence on Sunday the first of January 1956 from the Anglo-Egyptian Colonialism, better (...)

The Sentry Report, War Crimes: Isn’t it time for immunities and restarting South Sudan afresh? 2019-10-10 13:24:03 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last month, The Sentry Report released a report titled “The Taking of South Sudan- the Tycoons, Brokers, and Multinational Corporations Complicit in Hijacking the (...)

Solutions to South Sudan deadlock on States number and Federalism 2019-10-07 06:30:52 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Since 2015, South Sudan government and opposition groups have been on a deadlock over the move of the former to partition the Country into 28 States (and now 32 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.