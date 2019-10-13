Energy minister, UNDP discuss ways to develop renewable power sources in Sudan

October 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese energy minister and the representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed ways to develop renewable energy in Sudan.

A solar power plant

Minister of Energy and Mining, Adil Ali Ibrahim met with UNDP Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran on Wednesday 9 October, according to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

According to the UNDP, Ibrahim discussed with the Selva the importance of renewable energy for Sudan, in particular in rural areas and showed his interest in UNDP’s engagement in this field.

"During the meeting, Selva briefed the minister on UNDP’s various developmental interventions across Sudan," said the statement. The international official further highlighted UNDP’s inclusive approach in the field of renewable energy and climate change.

The global development agency has been working on wind power generation in the Northern state, and solar energy for agriculture in Northern state, River Nile. Also, the UNDP is promoting solar pump usage for irrigation to address the high running cost for irrigation.

"For his part, the Minister of Energy and Mining commended efforts exerted by UNDP for social and economic development in Sudan and highlighted the need for more collaboration during this transitional period".

He further stressed that the Government of Sudan is committed to expanding the application of solar energy in Sudan and reiterated its importance for use in rural areas.

(ST)