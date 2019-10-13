 
 
 
Home | News    Sunday 13 October 2019

Energy minister, UNDP discuss ways to develop renewable power sources in Sudan

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 12, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – Sudanese energy minister and the representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) discussed ways to develop renewable energy in Sudan.

JPEG - 14.6 kb
A solar power plant

Minister of Energy and Mining, Adil Ali Ibrahim met with UNDP Resident Representative Selva Ramachandran on Wednesday 9 October, according to a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Sunday.

According to the UNDP, Ibrahim discussed with the Selva the importance of renewable energy for Sudan, in particular in rural areas and showed his interest in UNDP’s engagement in this field.

"During the meeting, Selva briefed the minister on UNDP’s various developmental interventions across Sudan," said the statement. The international official further highlighted UNDP’s inclusive approach in the field of renewable energy and climate change.

The global development agency has been working on wind power generation in the Northern state, and solar energy for agriculture in Northern state, River Nile. Also, the UNDP is promoting solar pump usage for irrigation to address the high running cost for irrigation.

"For his part, the Minister of Energy and Mining commended efforts exerted by UNDP for social and economic development in Sudan and highlighted the need for more collaboration during this transitional period".

He further stressed that the Government of Sudan is committed to expanding the application of solar energy in Sudan and reiterated its importance for use in rural areas.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


Delaying peace in Sudan will have deleterious consequences 2019-10-13 05:26:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Sudan has been torn by Government waged wars against its people since its independence on Sunday the first of January 1956 from the Anglo-Egyptian Colonialism, better (...)

The Sentry Report, War Crimes: Isn’t it time for immunities and restarting South Sudan afresh? 2019-10-10 13:24:03 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Last month, The Sentry Report released a report titled “The Taking of South Sudan- the Tycoons, Brokers, and Multinational Corporations Complicit in Hijacking the (...)

Solutions to South Sudan deadlock on States number and Federalism 2019-10-07 06:30:52 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi Since 2015, South Sudan government and opposition groups have been on a deadlock over the move of the former to partition the Country into 28 States (and now 32 (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.