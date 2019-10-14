SPLM/A-IO welcomes US, UK calls for a unity government

October 13, 2019 (KHARTOUM) – South Sudan’s armed opposition faction (SPLM/A-IO) has welcomed calls from the United States and United Kingdom for the urgent need to resolve the outstanding issues before the formation of the national unity government in November.

The group, in a statement issued Monday, said it is fully committed to full implementation of the negotiated settlement in letter and spirit.

“In this spirit, the statements by the US and UK ambassadors, will go a long way in highlighting and curbing the intransigence of a regime which has been flaunting and contravening the Agreement with impunity since we first signed it in 2015,” partly reads the statement signed by the SPLM/A-IO public relations chairman,” Mabior Garang.

The armed opposition official also accused the Juba regime of “deliberately” to impose unreasonable outstanding issues, which, he stressed, have become stumbling blocks to the peace process.

He said the SPLM/A-IO is fully committed to a peaceful resolution to the conflict through the categorical implementation of the provisions of the deal, including its Chapter V on transitional justice, accountability, reconciliation and healing.

The country’s main political party had earlier warned that it would not be part of the formation of a South Sudan’s transitional national unity government unless all the outstanding issues were resolved.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council appealed to the parties to the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan to continue meeting regularly to resolve outstanding substantive issues needed for formation of a transitional national unity government.

The 15-member Council, in a statement, said the agreement signed in September last year, is a major step forward in the peace process and offers real hope for peace and stability in Africa’s newest nation.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)