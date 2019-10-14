Al-Burhan voices support for Juba as venue of Sudan peace talks

October 14, 2019 (JUBA) - The head of the Transitional Sovereign Council has expressed confidence in Juba’s ability to host Sudan’s peace talks as the head of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) renewed his call to discuss their reservations and fully implement the Juba Declaration.

After the fall of the Bashir regime, Juba strongly renewed its initiative for peace in Sudan, pointing to its good relations with the armed movements and proposed to host the talks instead of facilitating the peace process as it had suggested in the past.

However, after the signing of the Juba Declaration on September 11, the SRF complained that there are many prisoners of war still in jail, attacks against civilians continue to occur in Darfur, and the lack of an African Union mandate for the peace process.

The opening session of the peace process, besides President Salva Kiir and Sudan’s Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, was attended by President Museveni of Uganda, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia and the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

In his speech, al-Burhan praised President Salva Kiir, who described him as the elder brother for his initiative to achieve peace in Sudan and expressed confidence in the Juba as a venue to host the peace process.

He further reiterated his keenness that Juba’s process reaches a settlement that would end the war by addressing the root causes of the conflict.

The leader of the collegial presidency also called for establishing a regional bloc to deal with the peace and security of the region.

The region’s leaders, in their different remarks, welcomed the efforts of the Government of South Sudan to bring peace to Sudan and appealed to the Sudanese parties to join hands to end the war and work together to achieve the economic recovery of their country and the welfare of the citizens.

For his part, the head of the Revolutionary Front reiterated their commitment to reach a just peace, but called for the regional and international participation in the talks and stressed on "the need for a clear mandate from the African Union to enable the Sudanese parties to enter into a successful political process."

He also underlined the need to "activating the Juba Declaration and implementing all its provisions, including the cessation of hostilities and the unconditional release of all prisoners", in addition to discussing the necessary details related to the peace process.

Sudan Tribune learnt that al-Burhan held meetings with the leaders of the Revolutionary Front to discuss their reservations, and another separate meeting with Abdel Aziz al-Hilo on the peace process and the need to start negotiations.

The South Sudanese mediation team has proposed to begin with the security arrangements and to sign a ceasefire agreement.

The government negotiating team is supposed to start talks with the SRF negotiating team to reach an agreement on their concerns.

Observers noted the presence of all the SRF leaders except Minni Miinawi of the Sudan Liberation Movement who did not attend the event.

