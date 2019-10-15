October 14, 2019 (ASMARA) – The South Sudanese Foreign Affairs minister, Awut Deng Acuil was in Asmara, Eritrea to deliver President Salva Kiir’s message to his Eritrean counterpart, Isaias Afwerki.

Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki meets South Sudan’s Foreign Minister, Awut Deng Acuil in Asmara, Oct. 11, 2019 (Shabait photo)

The Eritrean head hosted Acuil at State House in the capital, Asmara.

President Kiir’s message to his Eritrean counterpart reportedly centered on peace-building efforts in South Sudan, its facilitation of peace talks between Sudan government and opposition movements and ties of cooperation between Asmara and Juba.

Meanwhile, Efwerki and Acuil reportedly discussed the implementation of the regional cooperation and integration of the Horn of African countries as well as the initiatives to be undertaken.

The Eritrean leader reportedly emphasized the readiness to deepen historical ties between the people and governments of both nations.

Eritrea was one of the countries that recognized South Sudan’s independence in July 2011.

(ST)