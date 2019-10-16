Sudan’s peace talks with SPLM-N al-Hilu kick-off on Wednesday



October 15, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The first session of talks for peace in South Kordofan and the Blue Nile states with the SPLM-N led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu will be held on Wednesday, said a member of the government negotiating delegation Mohamed Hassan Eltaishi who is also a member of the Sovereign Council.

"The political will will prevail as long as it depends on the power of the Revolution and the will to change," wrote Eltaishi on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"Tomorrow will be the first face-to-face session on issues of war and peace in Sudan, with the SPLM led by comrade Abdel Aziz al-Hilu," he further said.

The transitional government and the SPLM-N al-Hilu agreed last September that the talks will take place in the South Sudanese capital.

While the declaration of principles signed with the Sudanese Revolutionary Front (SRF) just provided that the peace talks will kick off on 14 October without indicating the venue.

The SRF leadership is in Juba also but said they need first to finalize discussions with the grantor of the Juba Declaration, the South Sudanese government, on the implementation of the confidence-building arrangements and other procedural matter.

The head of the transitional Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Tuesday met with SRF leaders in Juba and showed his understanding for the rebels’ demand reiterating his determination to strike a deal ending the war in the country.

"Peace is our way to complete the demands of the revolution and the agenda of change," wrote Eltaishi on Tuesday.

The talks are expected with the security arrangments before to move to the political issues.

(ST)