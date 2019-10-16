 
 
 
Home | News    Wednesday 16 October 2019

Security Council extends UNISFA’s mandate till Nov.15

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 15, 2019 – (NEW YORK) – The United Nations Security Council decided Tuesday to renew until 15 November, support provided by the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA) to the Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan.

JPEG - 12.5 kb
An officer from the UN peacekeeping mission in Abyei (UNISFA) on patrol in the disputed region, which is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan (AFP)

The Council, having unanimously adopting resolution 2492, said it extended the mandate modification for UNISFA established by resolution 2024 (2011) that included support for the Joint Mechanism.

In a statement, Council said it was the final such extension unless both countries took measures to demonstrate measurable progress on border demarcation.

“If not, it decided, UNISFA’s authorized troop ceiling would have been decreased by 557 troops on today [Tuesday],” it stated.

The Security Council first modified the UNISFA mandate in December 2011 to add tasks of supporting a Joint Border Verification and Monitoring Mechanism of Sudan and South Sudan, which gained independence from the former in July 2011.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


S. Sudan’s transnational cabinet in bottleneck of November: Is there Exit? 2019-10-15 14:02:19 By James Okuk “The measure of a man is what he does with power” Plato As the extended 6-month pre-transitional period expires with no genuine assurances by the Parties sticking to the spirit and (...)

Will the interim gov’t of South Sudan be formed by 12th November 2019? 2019-10-14 05:37:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol It is almost one month remaining to form a national government as per the 2018 peace agreement. Five issues are critical for the formation of national government; namely (...)

Delaying peace in Sudan will have deleterious consequences 2019-10-13 05:26:40 By Mahmoud A. Suleiman Sudan has been torn by Government waged wars against its people since its independence on Sunday the first of January 1956 from the Anglo-Egyptian Colonialism, better (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.