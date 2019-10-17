 
 
 
Local group calls for humanitarian aid for Sudanese displaced and refugees of Blue Nile State

78 people were killed by the torrential floods in Sudan (AP Photo)

October 16, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The Sudan Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SRRA) has called for humanitarian assistance to support the flood-hit displaced civilians in the Blue Nile State and refugees in the neighbouring South Sudan state of Upper Nile.

“We re-echo the appeal to ALL the Humanitarian Actors to take immediate action to save the affected and vulnerable people,” said the SRRA in a statement extended to Sudan Tribune on Wednesday.

Relief operations are becoming challenging due to bad road conditions and the raising level of water, People are in need for urgent humanitarian assistance in terms of food, drinking water, mosquitoes nets, medicine, plastic sheets, and blankets, the statement further said.

The local aid group added that water level is increasing on a daily basis in the affected areas, and the lack of relief and health service worsening the dire humanitarian situation of civilians.

The statement added that a 12-year-old girl has drowned in-stream last September, while Some cases of snake bites were reported in IDPs areas and refugee camps.

"Some humanitarian agencies send helicopters to evacuate its staff since the main airstrip has been devastated and flooded with water," said the statement

Since last July, heavy rains and flooding affected almost 200,000 people across the country including the Blue Nile State. According to the Sudanese authorities, the torrential rain and floods have killed 62 people in Sudan.

(ST)

