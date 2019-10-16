Sudan’s Hamdok is not invited to visit Washington: State Department

October 16, 2019 (WASHINGTON) - U.S. administration did not invite Sudanese Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok to Washington in the near future, said the State Department on Wednesday.

Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during joint press conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas in Khartoum on 5 Sept 2019 (Reuters Photo)

The denial comes after press reports saying that Hamdok was invited to come to Washington for talks on bilateral relations, as he calls to cancel Sudan designation as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"While we cannot confirm an invitation for an official visit at this time," said a State Department official when reached by Sudan Tribune to confirm the report.

"The United States fully supports Prime Minister Hamdok and Sudan’s civilian transitional government and looks forward to continued engagement on a full range of issues," further said, an A State Department official who made his statement under the cover of anonymity.

During his visit to New York last September to take part in the meeting of the UN General Assembly, Hamdok called for international pressure on Washington to remove his country from the terror list.

Observers noted that President Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo avoided meeting the prime minister of the first government formed after the collapse of the former president Omer al-Bashir.

He only met with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, David Hale, who discussed with him the conditions under which his country would be removed from the list.

Also, officials from the USAID and Treasury Department discussed with him humanitarian aid and cooperation to fight money laundering.

(ST)