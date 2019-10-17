 
 
 
Millions of S. Sudanese struggling to find what to eat: ICRC

October 16, 2019 (JUBA) - More than half of the population in South Sudan is struggling to have enough to eat, an aid agency said on Wednesday.

JPEG - 75.3 kb
People in conflict-affected areas of South Sudan collect food from WFP (WFP/eter Testuzza Photo)

In a statement issued to mark World Food Day, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said while food insecurity has improved slightly since the same period last year, millions of South Sudanese are still depend on food aid for survival.

World Food Day is celebrated every October 16 to honour the date when the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization started in 1945.

“The hunger crisis in South Sudan is man-made,” said Ottavio Sardu, head of ICRC’s livelihood and food security programs in South Sudan.

“Years of conflict and violence have uprooted millions from their homes and livelihoods. People need resources and stability to plant, rebuild, and start a new life,” he added.

Meanwhile ICRC said it has provided food, seeds, and farming tools to more than one million people in South Sudanese this year alone.

“This is a promising sign they will have food to harvest later in the year, unless fighting forces them to flee and abandon what they planted or other unforeseen events,” said Ottavio.

The international aid agency further said it has reached 67 locations across the young nation with projects that support long-term food production in the country since the beginning of the year.

About 7 million people, according to a recent report released by South Sudan government and three UN agencies, are facing severe hunger.

South Sudan descended into war in mid-December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy-turned rebel leader Riek Machar for plotting a coup, allegations he dismissed.

(ST)

  • 17 October 08:38, by Eastern

    And the inept leadership in Juba is stashing away millions accrued from the sale of 175k bpd of crude oil...!

    Who are terrorists here...?!

    repondre message

    • 17 October 09:15, by Midit Mitot

      Shame on JCE leadership,

      World Food and other humanitarians has nothing to do rather than continues saving these vulnerable communities.

      repondre message

      • 17 October 11:06, by Pakuai

        Eastern and Miditot,
        That is what you get when you want to be living other peoples. The UN, the NGOs and some of their creeps in between often go and beg in the ’name of hungry South Sudanese’, and then come and spend most of they beg in the name of the hungry South Sudanese in the ’hotels, brothels and bars of Adis Ababa, Nairobi, Kampala, El Khartoum and toss a few leftover to *Somalian,>>>>

        repondre message

        • 17 October 11:13, by Pakuai

          Burundians, Congolese, Central African republic (C.A.R), Darfurians, South Sudanese refugees in our Gambella regions, Northern Uganda and even ’our Nuers ke nyantoc’ here in side South Sudan and then go and beg the whole world again about the hungry South Sudanese refugees. Fellows. Watch out fellows, our Nuers ke nyantoc are known losers on this planet earth.>>>>

          repondre message

          • 17 October 11:20, by Pakuai

            If you to this losers who this UN food on their head, a Nuer loser would brag that he is the one that bring that free food those women. There is ’food in our cloned arab North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Uganda and other countries. They even want to use ’South Sudan’ as their ’collateral’ to always be ’scrounging over’ all the times. But the creeps are playing>>>>

            repondre message

            • 17 October 11:24, by Pakuai

              The criminals can damn take the Nuers into their own countries as citizens. And come and face the Dinkas/Muonyjiengs boys and girls if the evils can think, they can play balls with us. But as far as I am concerned. We are going to bombed some countries here in our region and get away with it, reasons, pure HATRED AND RACISM. Payback time fellows.>>>>

              repondre message

        • 17 October 11:56, by Midit Mitot

          Pakuai,

          Your commend does,n make senses at all, these vulnerable people have been forced by your dully regime in Juba to receive relief food from WFP.

          repondre message

Comment on this article



