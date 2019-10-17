October 16, 2019 (JUBA) – Norway’s special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Endre Stiansen met President Salva Kiir on Wednesday and discussed the peace process in both Sudan and South Sudan.

Norway’s special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Endre Stiansen meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, October 16, 2019 (PPU)

The undersecretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry, Mayen Dut said Kiir briefed the Norwegian official on the status of the implementation of the peace agreement and negotiations of the Sudan peace talks.

Dut said the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) leader Riek Machar is expected in Juba this week to meet Kiir on matters concerning the outstanding critical issues in the implementation of the peace deal.

On his part, however, Stiansen said the Norwegian government fully supports the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and backs calls for a unity government formation by November 12.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council urged the parties to the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan to continue meeting regularly to resolve outstanding substantive issues needed for formation of a transitional national unity government.

The Security Council, in a statement, said the accord signed in September last year, is a major step in the peace process and offers real hope for peace and stability in the world’s youngest nation.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)