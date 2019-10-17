 
 
 
S. Sudan’s Kiir, Norwegian envoy discuss peace process

October 16, 2019 (JUBA) – Norway’s special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Endre Stiansen met President Salva Kiir on Wednesday and discussed the peace process in both Sudan and South Sudan.

Norway’s special envoy to Sudan and South Sudan, Endre Stiansen meets President Salva Kiir in Juba, October 16, 2019 (PPU)

The undersecretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry, Mayen Dut said Kiir briefed the Norwegian official on the status of the implementation of the peace agreement and negotiations of the Sudan peace talks.

Dut said the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) leader Riek Machar is expected in Juba this week to meet Kiir on matters concerning the outstanding critical issues in the implementation of the peace deal.

On his part, however, Stiansen said the Norwegian government fully supports the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement and backs calls for a unity government formation by November 12.

Last week, the United Nations Security Council urged the parties to the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan to continue meeting regularly to resolve outstanding substantive issues needed for formation of a transitional national unity government.

The Security Council, in a statement, said the accord signed in September last year, is a major step in the peace process and offers real hope for peace and stability in the world’s youngest nation.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)

  • 17 October 09:03, by Midit Mitot

    Norway special envoy (Endre)

    Yes you are talking now, we need all your effort on this peace process, Norway was the first country who help South Sudanese since 1980,s

  • 17 October 09:37, by Imatong

    So many sideline talks or consultations with different states representative since the signing of the agreement did not yield any progress on the ground. Norway was a powerful allay of South Sudan under Dr John Garang leadership, and when they advised SS leadership on serious concern such this there will ultimately be progress on the ground as opposed to the current leadership.

    • 17 October 11:35, by Pakuai

      Let any fool brings Norway into our country again. The creeps even call themselves ’TROIKA’, the US, the UK and Norway here in South Sudan and also our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan. Fools, I am a beneficiary of ’Norwegian people aid (NPA)’. I think l explained it to you a number of times, in 2005 when the ’comprehensive peace agreement (CPA)’. There was a fund raising>>>

      • 17 October 11:41, by Pakuai

        done in Oslo, Norway of which many countries of the *US, the UK, Japan, China, Russia, Germany, all the Nordic countries, France, Canada, Australia and other countries l failed to mention pledged over 4.2 billion dollars. But when the then government of Southern Sudan asked the money that was pledged, the then government of Southern Sudan told the that "money was used to help the hungry people>>>>

        • 17 October 11:48, by Pakuai

          of Darfur" What are our lowly informed South Sudanese not getting here. By the way, some creeps like Kenya even went to China to go and take a loan in the name of the name of ’South Sudan and DR Congo’, but Chinese are not that stupid, they turned down the creeps. Let’s wait for our cloned so-called ’North Sudan’, ’funding raising’ just like what was done in 2005 in France>>>>

          • 17 October 12:06, by Pakuai

            My take is fellows, that is not going happen. Another piece of trash, Abesh (so-called ethiopia). That is not going happen my lowly informed losers. There are no resources in our cloned so-called arabs of North Sudan, Abesh (so-called ethiopia), Kenya, Tanzania or Rwanda. But there are some lowly informed>>>>

Latest Comments & Analysis


Is South Sudan’s administrative system an ethnic fragmentation or incoming ethnic federalism? 2019-10-17 05:11:36 By James Gatdet Dak Lampuar October 16, 2019 – I neither claim to be an expert on decentralized system of governance and on federalism, in all its forms, nor a decision-making authority in our (...)

S. Sudan’s transnational cabinet in bottleneck of November: Is there Exit? 2019-10-15 14:02:19 By James Okuk “The measure of a man is what he does with power” Plato As the extended 6-month pre-transitional period expires with no genuine assurances by the Parties sticking to the spirit and (...)

Will the interim gov’t of South Sudan be formed by 12th November 2019? 2019-10-14 05:37:07 By Luka Biong Deng Kuol It is almost one month remaining to form a national government as per the 2018 peace agreement. Five issues are critical for the formation of national government; namely (...)


Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


