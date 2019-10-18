Sudan’s Justice Minister, Attorney General discuss reforms to dismantle former regime



October 17, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - Sudan’s Minister of Justice, Nasr al-Din Abdel Bari and Attorney General Taj al-Sir al-Hebir on Thursday discussed the drafting of laws allowing to dismantle the former regime based on the constitutional document.

The two officials further agreed to give prosecution powers to the independent investigation committee on the brutal attack on the pro-democracy protesters.

The meeting discussed the amendment of the Public Prosecution Law, the National Investigation Committee formed under the Transitional Constitutional Document, the Joint Committees and the files before the Ministry of Justice related to some major corruption affairs, said a statement released by the office of the Attorney General.

The statement mentioned the famous cases before justice: River transport, sale of Sudan Airways Heathrow landing slot, Group Aref and the Gezira Scheme.

These affairs are described as the biggest corruption cases in the era of the ousted President Omer al-Bashir and involved leaders of the then ruling National Congress Party.

"The Minister of Justice and the Attorney-General agreed to issue laws that would dismantle the former regime, and to provide the prosecution with all the files before the Ministry of Justice, to instigate legal proceedings and to bring the cases to court.

Sudanese women’s rights activists call for a swift repealing of articles related to women’s lashing by police saying this inhuman practice degrades women.

According to the statement, the Attorney General agreed to grant prosecution powers to the Independent National Investigation Committee, to draft amendments to the Public Prosecution Law, and other laws restricting freedoms.

