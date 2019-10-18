South Sudan peace monitors convene meeting on outstanding pre-transitional tasks

October 17, 2019 (JUBA) – The Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC) on held Thursday held a meeting in Juba on the outstanding pre-transitional tasks ahead of the formation of a national unity government next month.

RJMEC Interim Chairperson H.E Ambassador Lt .Gen. Augostino Njoroge (Center) delivers his statement during the meeting. With him are RJMEC Chief of Staff, Ambassador Berhanu Kebede (right) and Deputy Chief of Staff-Strategy, Dr. Thomson Fontaine, September 12, 2019 (RJMEC photo)

Speaking during the opening of the meeting that brought together parties to peace agreement and other stakeholders, RJMEC Interim Chairperson, Amb. Lt. Gen. Augostino Njoroge said Thursday’s meeting was important because the extended pre-transitional period is due to end in less than four weeks.

“Ideally, at this stage we should all be excited with the real prospect of the RTGoNU (Revitalized Transitional Government of National Unity) being formed, but unfortunately, we still have a lot of work to do in the days ahead to cross this bridge,” he said.

Njoroge, in his statement to the RJMEC members, also highlighted progress so far made in the cantonment of forces.

“Out of the 25 designated cantonment sites for the opposition and 10 barracks for government forces, 24 cantonment sites and 6 barracks are operational,” he disclosed.

The senior RJMEC official, however, stressed the need to fast track the registration and screening in the remaining sites, particularly components of the police and the national security.

Njoroge further stressed what he described as critical pending tasks vital to the formation of the national unity government, including the resolution of the number and boundaries of the States, enactment of the Constitutional Amendment Bill and the other Bills, and agreement on allocation of ministerial portfolios.

Other issues, he added, are submission by the parties of their nominees for the Transitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA) to the National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC`) and the complete demilitarization of civilian centers.

Meanwhile Njoroge said the incumbent government should, as a matter of urgency, avail more and adequate resources to the National Pre-Transitional Committee (NPTC) to facilitate on-going cantonment, concurrent training and deployment of forces.

“The Parties should meet and resolve the outstanding issue of the number and boundaries of States without further delay,” he stressed.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused his former deputy Riek Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)