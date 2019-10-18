 
 
 
Kiir, Machar to discuss South Sudan peace implementation n Saturday: Sudanese official

October 18, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan’s opposition leader Riek Machar will head to Juba on Sunday for talks with President Kiir on the formation of the transitional government, according to the head of the Sudanese peace delegation in Juba.

South Sudan rebel leader Riek Machar (L) speaks to reporters after meeting President Salva Kiir in Juba, September 11, 2019 (JUBA)Mohamed Hamdan Dalgo aka "Hemetti" told reporters in Juba that Machar will arrive Saturday in Juba. He leads the Sudanese government negotiating team for peace talks with the Sudanese armed groups which are taking place in the South Sudanese capital.

"We in Sudan, as guarantors of South Sudan’s revitalized peace agreement, welcome this step and at the same time work to ensure that the peace process in Sudan goes hand-in-hand with the peace process in the Republic of South Sudan," he said.

Hemetti further revealed that a large number of troops will arrive in Machar’s plane.

"We also welcome the arrival of 300 soldiers who will arrive with Machar to join the joint training camps," he added.

Reliable sources in Juba confirmed to Sudan Tribune Marrach arrival in Juba tomorrow but declined to be identified as they are not authorized to speak about the issue.

As the beginning of the transitional period approaching, the SPLM-IO says it would not join the national unity transitional government unless the training and deployment of the unified 83,000 troupes are completed and the states boundaries, as well as the state numbers, are agreed.

For his part, President Salva Kiir was quoted saying the coalition government would be formed on November 12 regardless of whether the SPLM-IO leader Riek Machar returns to Juba or not.

To avoid this situation the region and international partners encourage the two leaders to engage with each other to reach a compromise over the outstanding issues.

In a meeting held last September, the two leaders discussed the security arrangements, draft constitutional amendment, security laws, peace dissemination, funding the peace process as well as engaging the non-signatories to the revitalized peace accord to come on board.

(ST)

