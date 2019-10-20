 
 
 
South Sudan’s rival leaders summon security organs

October 19, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and his rival, Riek Machar will Sunday meet the security chiefs and update them on the status of the security arrangements, an official said.

South opposition leader Riek Machar (L) greets President Salva Kiir in Juba on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 (PPU)

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Information minister, Michael Makuei Lueth said the two leaders discussed the critical outstanding issues on the implementation of the revitalized peace agreement.

South Sudan’s opposition leader on Saturday arrived in the capital, Juba and held another round of peace talks with President Kiir.

“The leaders have discussed issues to do with security arrangement and the talks didn’t go on well and they have decided to summon the security mechanisms to come and explain to them how far they have gone with the arrangements,” said Makuei.

The armed opposition (SPLM-IO) deputy head of Information, Peter Manawa Gatkuoth said Machar will spend two days to discuss pending issues like the security arrangements and number of states.

"As SPLM-IO we put it as a condition that the security arrangements have to be completely done before formation of the transitional government," he said told reporters at Juba airport on Saturday.

Machar, Gatkouth said, will also hold talks a United Nations Security Council delegation that is expected to arrive in Juba on Sunday.

Last week, the UN Security Council urged the parties to the revitalized peace agreement in South Sudan to continue meeting regularly to resolve outstanding substantive issues needed for formation of a transitional national unity government.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup, allegations the latter dismissed.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

(ST)

Sudan Tribune

