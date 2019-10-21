 
 
 
Home | News    Monday 21 October 2019

S. Sudan’s Kiir, Machar briefed on security arrangements

email Email
print Print
pdfSave
separation
increase
decrease
separation
separation

October 20, 2019 (JUBA) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir and opposition leader, Riek Machar were on Sunday briefed by the Joint Defense Board (JDB) on the security arrangement in the country.

JPEG - 43.7 kb
President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba, October 20, 2019 (PPU)

The information minister, Michael Makuei said he meeting focused on addressing outstanding issues related to security arrangements and number of states hindering implementation of the peace deal.

The two rival leaders, he said, were also presented with security reports concerning implementation of the security arrangements.

According to the minister, Kiir and Machar will agree on the whether the transitional government of national unity will be formed or not.

The opposition leader was in Juba on the invitation of President Kiir to address the outstanding issues on the implementation of the peace deal ahead of the formation of a unity government on November 12.

On his part, Machar said he met Kiir to discuss the security arrangements, but failed to reach an agreement on the issue.

“The security arrangement has to be in place,” he remarked.

Both Kiir and Machar were also unable to conclude negotiations on regional states, another crucial component of the peace accord.

Meanwhile, South Sudan’s cabinet affairs minister, Martin Elia Lomuro said the army chief of general staff, General Gabriel Jok Riak assured the two leaders that 3,000 members of the protection force would be ready before November 12.

He said 900 of the forces will be from the armed opposition group.

“Machar should not complain about the delay in implementing some of the key mechanisms because he has representatives in all the committees,” noted Lomuro.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

In May, the two sides agreed to form a unity government in six months and in September said that they will establish a transitional government by November 12 as part of the deal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 21 October 13:18, by Garang Akeen Tong

    We met but failed to reach an agreement. What is wrong to reach an agreement? Dear south sudanse let’s keep pray for peace from now.

    repondre message

    • 21 October 15:09, by Kenyang ll

      Garang,
      Weakness invites provocation, look at the picture. Salva Kiir is simply too weak to lead a nation, lousy to make sensible decisions. It’s this that was and being constantly exploited by power grabs and position seekers. South Sudanese ought to face reality physically like Sudanese did with Al Bashir. Or we’ll be paying for very long time if not forever.

      repondre message

      • 21 October 15:36, by South South

        Kenyang !!,

        Picture can not tell you whether a person is a good leader or not, unless you have magic to read his mind. What happened in South Sudan will not happen in South Sudan because IO and NAS make it about Dinka tribe and that gives Kiir too much power to rule as he wants.

        repondre message

    • 21 October 15:16, by Kenyang ll

      .... Nothing will change even if said government is formed tomorrow because the regime and system is too corrupt and cripple. Anything outside Kiir and Riek can bring anew and fresh hope.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



GOOGLE POWERED


The following ads are provided by Google. SudanTribune has no authority on it.



Sudan Tribune

Promote your Page too

Latest Comments & Analysis


UNSC, Machar and Lam Akol visits to Juba: Will peace come? 2019-10-21 11:56:29 By James Okuk The coming of the members of UN Security Council to Juba with arrival of Dr Riek Machar and Dr Lam Akolto engage in high-level meetings on evaluation of the status of (...)

Kiir-Riek second face-to-face meeting in Juba 2019-10-20 17:22:30 By Bol Khan The Saturday Arrival of Dr Riek Machar for second Face-to-Face Meeting with Pres. Salva Kiir in Juba rejuvenates and raises hope that the outstanding issues including security (...)

Who shall be South Sudan Vice President on SSOA’s ticket? 2019-10-17 15:16:16 By Roger Alfred Yoron Modi The Revitalised Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan R-ARCSS provides that President Salva Kiir shall continue as President of (...)


MORE






Latest Press Releases


S. Korea supports UN communities building resilience project in Sudan’s Blue Nile 2019-09-09 09:26:41 UNDP Sudan September 5, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - An agreement was signed on 5th of September between the Korean Ambassador, His Excellency. Lee Ki-Seong and Dr. Selva Ramachandran, Resident (...)

Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders back calls for civil rule 2019-04-26 10:22:06 Press statement by 55 Sudanese lawyers and Human rights defenders on Sudan Sit-in and Peaceful Protest Khartoum -24/04/2019 We, the undersigned (55) Sudanese lawyers and human rights defenders, (...)

South Sudan’s Lafon youth condemn killings of civilians by Pari community 2019-04-03 21:54:29 Press Statement on the Fighting between Pari/ Pacidi and Lotuko/Lokiri on 24/3/2019 Release by The Lafon County Youth Union: We, the Lafon County Youth Union hereby condemn the atrocities and (...)


MORE
sports society politics military health general finances education environment economy culture

Copyright © 2003-2019 SudanTribune - All rights reserved.