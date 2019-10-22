 
 
 
Tuesday 22 October 2019

Security Council urges S. Sudan leaders to salvage peace deal

October 21, 2019 (JUBA) - The United Nations Security Council on Sunday called on South Sudan leaders to reach a compromise and rescue the fragile 2018 peace agreement from collapse.

JPEG - 43.7 kb
President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar in Juba, October 20, 2019 (PPU)

The call came hours after the armed opposition faction (SPLM-IO) led by Riek Machar threatened not to be part of a new government.

“There is an opportunity for the leaders of South Sudan to make political compromise and move forward to the next phase of the peace process in a credible, transparent and accountable manner,” said Kelly Craft, the United States ambassador to the UN.

In September 2018, the warring parties involved in South Sudan’s conflict signed a peace deal to end a civil war that killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions.

The Security Council delegation, on a visit to the South Sudan capital, Juba acknowledged that progress has been made since then, with a ceasefire significantly improving the security situation.

“We noted the reduction of political violence which has contributed to the return of 594,000 displaced people, increased food production, enhanced humanitarian access, and increased commerce among communities,” said Jerry Matthews Matjila, the South African envoy to the UN and Council President for October.

However, key outstanding issues remain which are having an impact on the progression of the peace process. They include decisions on states and boundaries, as well as the reunification of security forces.

The Security Council delegation held separate meetings with President Kiir, Machar and other signatories to the peace agreement, urging them to expedite its implementation and meet the November 12 deadline for forming the transitional government.

MACHAR SPEAKS OUT

Meanwhile Machar expressed concerns over what he described as the failure to reunify security forces, saying his armed opposition movement would not join the government till the issue was resolved.

“Yes, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development stated that by the 12th of November there should be a new government… but the aspects that are needed for establishing the government are not there,” said the opposition leader.

“Suppose we force it on the 12th, we know what will happen; the ceasefire that we have been enjoying will be in jeopardy,” he added.

The Security Council delegation, however, expressed strong disappointment over Machar’s statement, appealing to the country’s leaders to reach a consensus and agree on way forward.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when Kiir accused Machar of plotting a coup.

In May, the two sides agreed to form a unity government in six months and in September said that they will establish a transitional government by November 12 as part of the deal.

(ST)

Comments on the Sudan Tribune website must abide by the following rules. Contravention of these rules will lead to the user losing their Sudan Tribune account with immediate effect.

- No inciting violence
- No inappropriate or offensive language
- No racism, tribalism or sectarianism
- No inappropriate or derogatory remarks
- No deviation from the topic of the article
- No advertising, spamming or links
- No incomprehensible comments

Due to the unprecedented amount of racist and offensive language on the site, Sudan Tribune tries to vet all comments on the site.

There is now also a limit of 400 words per comment. If you want to express yourself in more detail than this allows, please e-mail your comment as an article to comment@sudantribune.com

Kind regards,

The Sudan Tribune editorial team.
  • 22 October 08:34, by Malakal county Simon

    The so called UN Security council who have pressure to go Juba in 2016 are now doing it again.... I’m glad Dr Machar finally knew what they up to!! Job seekers and not peace makers in the shadow!! God forbit and give the Junubeens a real genuine peace they deserve....

    repondre message

    • 22 October 09:06, by jubaone

      Malakal County,
      Dr. Riek is very careful NEVER to succumb to pressure of UN, IGAD or JCE. It was IGAD that stupidly pressure him in April 2016 that almost cost his life. NO security reforms, no deal on number states and their boundaries, NO PEACE, that simple. Jienges and their nyagats can go ahead with their bogus RTGoNU.

      repondre message

      • 22 October 10:09, by Malakal county Simon

        Jubaone,

        Fool me once, but you cannot fool me twice.... This is exact scenario of 2016 repeating it’s self here.. I’m Glad Dr Machar notice that!!

        repondre message

      • 22 October 10:15, by jubaone

        Dr Riek has finally showed his intelligence and academic skills. He was fooled once by IGAD under duress by JCE. This time, he rejected the UN, IGAD or Troika’s pressure. This is indicative of educational strength. How could he bow down to the whims of a semi illiterate kiirminal? NO. The IO must now gang up with all other armed groups cuz jienges only understand war.

        repondre message

        • 22 October 10:24, by South South

          jubaone,

          Oh monkey, oh rat come and help us to fight war in South Sudan, we can not do it alone, government of South Sudan is tough and rough, that’s what you are saying, wicked and dirty.

          repondre message

    • 22 October 10:23, by Midit Mitot

      Jubaone & Malakal County,

      This task team call UNSC who came for resolution have never come for it ,they have just came to fuel another intensify war.
      Good enough we had already detected their interest on this matter.

      repondre message

      • 22 October 10:28, by South South

        Midit Mitot ,

        You want Riek to go back to his cage in Khartoum and finish his life there? Is that what you want? Ok, let him gain weight in his cage or he can go back to South Africa for medical check up to make sure that cancer is not spreading to other eye.

        repondre message

Comment on this article



