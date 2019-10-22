 
 
 
October 21, 2019 (JUBA) – The Troika, comprising of the United States, Britain and Norway on Monday urged the government of South Sudan and the opposition to meet a November 12 deadline set in May for the formation of a transitional government of national unity.

JPEG - 39.8 kb
South opposition leader Riek Machar (L) greets President Salva Kiir in Juba on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 (PPU)

“The Troika will continue to stand with and support the people of South Sudan, who want and deserve peace and a government that protects its people,” partly reads the Troika’s statement.

According to the Troika, with the November 12, 2019 deadline, extended from May looming, much more needs to be done urgently to ensure the success of the transitional national unity government.

“Progress would help maintain the confidence of all the parties and the international community, demonstrate that the parties have the political will to work together during the transitional period, and provide the opportunity for the international community to engage productively with an inclusive, new government,” said the Troika.

“We encourage the parties, especially the current government, to take concrete steps to build trust through enhanced cooperation,” it added.

Welcoming the recent visit of the United Nations Security Council delegation to South Sudan, the Troika vowed to maintain the confidence of all the parties and the international community and demonstrate that the parties have the political will to work together during the transitional period.

South Sudan descended into war in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused the country’s former Vice President Riek Machar of plotting a coup.

In September 2018, the rival factions involved in the conflict signed a peace deal to end the conflict that has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced over 2 million people in the country.

In May, the two sides agreed to form a unity government in six months and in September said that they will establish a transitional government by November 12 as part of the deal.

(ST)

  • 22 October 08:40, by Malakal county Simon

    The troika needed to be quite knowing that you can’t form a government without a key provisions in the peace deal is not being implemented!! For instance, Number of States and Unify National Army..

    repondre message

    • 22 October 09:12, by jubaone

      Malakal County,
      Troika, UN, IGAD or JCE can stuff this RTGoNU into their shitholes. The deal is clear: Fix the number of states and their boundaries, reform the security sector to be all inclusive. The jienges have divided the $100m for funding the R-ARCSS among themselves and think things will work by God´s grace. NO. Come Nov 12, nothing will happen. All Junubin must arm themselves.

      repondre message

      • 22 October 09:54, by Midit Mitot

        Malakal County & Jubaone,

        These mouth-piece body call TRIOKA must be nincompoop enough, where were they in 2016 Dog fight? they have never said anything when Dr Machar was cashed out from Juba.

        To form government without involvement of NAS, Malong Awan and resolving outstanding issues is a nightmare, it will not be form at all.

        I had already clean my AK-47 for the battle, no joke!

        repondre message

        • 22 October 10:04, by Malakal county Simon

          Jubaone and Midiit Mitot,

          It’s very sad seeing Salva Kiir as a president and at the same time, does not care for our suffering populations due to power sharing and putting our belove country peace deal on the gamble line for war opportunities .... Only God forbid and may peace prevail!! Brother Midiit, let’s go for an extensions first and the Ak47 comes as a last resort..

          repondre message

          • 22 October 10:14, by South South

            Malakal county Simon ,

            No extension, November 12 is the deadline to form our unity government. I know rebels want Riek to be a president and this is the only reason they are making up all these lies about security arrangement, numbers of State and all of that. We did try war before, what happened? People are roaming in Khartoum and Addis Ababa.

            repondre message

      • 22 October 10:17, by South South

        jubaone,

        " The deal is clear": We need rats and monkeys. If you have an army come and stop construction of the high way which going on in Juba and soon will reach Rumbek on his way to Wau. In the middle of the day, we are constructing high way in Equatoria.

        repondre message

    • 22 October 10:08, by South South

      Midit,

      You people are arguing like 5 years old. 32 states is a done deal. People of South Sudan like their states expect rebels. Riek needs to come back to Juba and takes his position, second man in the country.

      repondre message

  • 22 October 10:43, by quiz

    I thinks this so called Troika are not serious to see S.Sudnan in peace ? How ,ld you convince warring parties to form the gov,t when the issues in the deal are not met( security arrangement, constitution amendment & number of state). I thinks the white man has just realized S.S has additional natural resources apart from oil Z is why zey want to destabilize this country so they continue looting

    repondre message

  • 22 October 10:56, by quiz

    Dear Mr.Idiot South Sudan,
    I am reading U happy for idiot TROIKA comments. plz make sure Dr.Riek is just fighting for all of us. How ,ld U form the gov,t that the deal requirements have not been met? Do you want this county to experience another fighting like 2016 ? R U not happy wiz zis little peace we R having in the county after this peace agreement or U want to continue looting like KAWAHSA?

    repondre message

    • 22 October 11:30, by South South

      Quiz,

      Are you writing in English or Bari language, the language of monkeys. South Sudan is a country, not county, stupid and wicked.

      repondre message

Comment on this article



