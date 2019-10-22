Sudanese party welcomes Qatar’s readiness to support peace in Sudan

October 21, 2019 (KHARTOUM) - The National Umma Party (NUP) led by Sadiq al-Mahdi, on Monday welcomed Qatar’s readiness to support the Sudanese government’s efforts to achieve peace during the transitional period.
In a recent visit to Khartoum earlier this month, Mutlaq al-Qahtani Qatar’s Special Envoy for Conflict Resolutions announced his country readiness to support Sudan and to use its regional and international relations to achieve peace, stability and development.
Further, in a meeting with the Sudanese Foreign Minister on Sunday, Qatari Ambassador to Khartoum Abdul Rahman Al-Kubaisi reaffirmed his country’s desire to enhance cooperation with Sudan in all fields, especially investment.
"The National Umma Party welcomes this expected position from the brothers in Qatar," said a statement released on Monday evening.
"The party renews its call and appeal to brothers and friends to support the transitional period and provide assistance to peace processes and democratic transition," further said the statement.
The NUP is one of the major groups of the Forces for Freedom and Change that back Hamdok’s government. Also, it is part of the Sudan Call alliance which gathers the NUP, the armed groups under the banner of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Sudanese Congress Party.
In line with the Juba Declaration between the Sudanese government and the Sudanese Revolutionary Front, the South Sudanese mediation was requested to invite Qatar as well as Saudi Arabia and the UAE to sponsor the peace process.
The statement comes as the Friend of Sudan Group, including Qatar, met Monday in Washington to discuss ways to support the Sudanese transitional government which faces tough economic challenges.
Previously Qatar had a mandate from the African Union and the United Nations with the UNAMID head to broker the Darfur peace process.
The gas-rich country allocated 177 million for rehabilitation and development projects in the war-affected region besides the building of 15 model villages in Darfur.
(ST)
